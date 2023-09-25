Children left traumatised after Molo Songololo hijacked at gunpoint





Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

What was meant to be joyous and celebratory Heritage Day weekend turned into one of shock and horror for social workers and a group of children being hosted by Molo Songololo.

The child rights organisation had been preparing to take the children to the 'Heritage for Healing' event at the Castle of Good Hope, when they were accosted at gunpoint in the parking lot of Welwitschia Primary School in Delft.

The group had been gathering in the parking lot, while a parent meeting took place inside the school.

Among them were nine children between the ages of 12 and 16 years.

Two or three people pretended to come into the meeting and pulled out their guns and threatened my colleagues and the children. They then demanded the vehicle and took it from them. By the time I saw the kids two hours later, they were still very shocked and traumatised. Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo director

My colleague had a gun pointed to his stomach and one of the children had the gun pointed to her side. Many of them have seen different acts of violence in the community, but that's the first time they've experienced something so up close and traumatic. Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo director

The staff and children were provided with trauma counselling and the vehicle has since been recovered.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Solomon said despite the incident, the organisation won't be detered from working in the community.

He added that Molo Songololo staff are acutely aware of the high risk environment that residents are exposed to.

