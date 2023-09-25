Children left traumatised after Molo Songololo hijacked at gunpoint
What was meant to be joyous and celebratory Heritage Day weekend turned into one of shock and horror for social workers and a group of children being hosted by Molo Songololo.
The child rights organisation had been preparing to take the children to the 'Heritage for Healing' event at the Castle of Good Hope, when they were accosted at gunpoint in the parking lot of Welwitschia Primary School in Delft.
The group had been gathering in the parking lot, while a parent meeting took place inside the school.
Among them were nine children between the ages of 12 and 16 years.
Two or three people pretended to come into the meeting and pulled out their guns and threatened my colleagues and the children. They then demanded the vehicle and took it from them. By the time I saw the kids two hours later, they were still very shocked and traumatised.Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo director
My colleague had a gun pointed to his stomach and one of the children had the gun pointed to her side. Many of them have seen different acts of violence in the community, but that's the first time they've experienced something so up close and traumatic.Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo director
The staff and children were provided with trauma counselling and the vehicle has since been recovered.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Solomon said despite the incident, the organisation won't be detered from working in the community.
He added that Molo Songololo staff are acutely aware of the high risk environment that residents are exposed to.
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_151500109_the-thief-is-stealing-the-purse-in-the-car.html?vti=lbg0qd5ufkcal8ygxc-1-17
More from Local
9th UNESCO Engineering Conference kicks off this week
The theme for this year is "Celebrating and Growing Engineering Excellence in the African Region."Read More
What happened to State Capture Commission of Inquiry cases?
Concerns have been raised about whether commission-related cases will go anywhere.Read More
Disaster management centre activated across WC following storm damage
This is in response to flooding and severe damage caused by galeforce winds and heavy rains that have battered the Cape since Sunday.Read More
Heritage and healthcare – the balance between traditional and modern medicine
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Nkateko Msimeki, the senior medical advisory Manager at AfroCentric Group about the tension between traditional healthcare and western medicine as part of Heritage month.Read More
What does a Southern right whale, springbok and protea have in common?
Earlier this year, the South African Reserve Bank issued upgraded banknotes and coin. The fourth decimal coin series issued celebrates South Africa’s natural heritage. And this Heritage Month the Bank is putting the spotlight on these coins. Lester Kiewit speaks to Sujay Sanan who has designed the R5 coin and Temba Mkhangeli who has designed the R2 coin.Read More
No roaring event, as Cape Town dinosaur expo shut down
Lester Kiewit speaks to Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, the manager of the City's Events Department, after officials shut down an unpermitted Dinosaur Expo event in Wynberg last week.Read More
Are CCTV cameras in restaurants invading my privacy?
A Cape Talk listener says he was shocked to discover his visit to a local restaurant was being monitored on camera.Read More
Massive storm wrecks havoc in Cape Town and Overberg
Wouter Kriel, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning gives an update about the damage caused by massive storm that swept across the province on Sunday.Read More
SA Navy launches board of inquiry after Kommetjie tragedy
The mariners had been on board the SAS Manthatisi submarine conducting a vertical transfer on Wednesday when they died.Read More