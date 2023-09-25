No roaring event, as Cape Town dinosaur expo shut down





© mabrach/123rf.com

The controversial Dinosaur Expo has reared it's monstrous head again, with a recent event in Cape Town shutdown for non-compliance.

After first being exposed on Cape Talk last year, the exhibition has been plagued by problems with hundreds of parents claiming they've been scammed.

Despite the bad publicity, it seems the organisers were intent on trying their luck a second time around, with an event planned in Wynberg in September.

This time, it was called the Dinosaur World Festival and was expected to open on Friday.

But things went quickly awry when the City of Cape Town’s Events Permit Office accompanied by Metro Police, shut down the expo.

A fine has also been issued to the event organiser for hosting an event without a permit.

Leonora Desouza-Zilwa Manager from the City of Cape Town's Events Department confirmed the event is being run by the same organisers of last year's botched event, but now being promoted as "bigger" and under a different name.

The event organiser made an event application in June this year and was informed he did not have all the required safety requirements in place. Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, City of Cape Town's Events Department manager

Knowing his history and that we had issues with him in the past, we worked closely with him to ensure he is compliant. However, we were alerted he opened up a day before he advertised and without an event permit. We went out there and saw there was a lot of children. We closed the event, gave him a fine and cited him. The event can no longer go ahead. Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, City of Cape Town's Events Department manager

Last year, suspicious parents who had bought tickets for the Dino Expo raised the alarm after they did not receive them and no event venue had been confirmed.

Further investigation showed they had not secured an event permit, and when the Expo moved its dates, allegedly to secure their permit, people found it near impossible to get refunds.

Both the Dino Expo and the owner, David Huni, are being investigated by the Australian Fair Trade commission, after he allegedly used the photos of another dinosaur exhibition to advertise his event.

Despite the event's tainted reputation, Desouza-Zilwa said they cannot shut down an event purely on speculation.

If there's a history with an events organiser, we will ensure compliance in a very strict manner. And this organiser had had problems in the past. Because we cited him and he received a fine, the city's by-laws state that once you're cited for non compliance, the city may refuse to approve an application for an event for a period of up to six months. And we've informed the events organiser that he will not be able to make permit applications for the next six months at least. Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, City of Cape Town's Events Department manager

Desouza-Zilwa has encouraged the public to do proper checks before attending any event.

Do research on the events organiser and before purchasing tickets, assess the refund policy.

If a company says no refunds are allowed, this is an immediate red flag.