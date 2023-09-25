No roaring event, as Cape Town dinosaur expo shut down
The controversial Dinosaur Expo has reared it's monstrous head again, with a recent event in Cape Town shutdown for non-compliance.
After first being exposed on Cape Talk last year, the exhibition has been plagued by problems with hundreds of parents claiming they've been scammed.
Despite the bad publicity, it seems the organisers were intent on trying their luck a second time around, with an event planned in Wynberg in September.
This time, it was called the Dinosaur World Festival and was expected to open on Friday.
But things went quickly awry when the City of Cape Town’s Events Permit Office accompanied by Metro Police, shut down the expo.
A fine has also been issued to the event organiser for hosting an event without a permit.
Leonora Desouza-Zilwa Manager from the City of Cape Town's Events Department confirmed the event is being run by the same organisers of last year's botched event, but now being promoted as "bigger" and under a different name.
The event organiser made an event application in June this year and was informed he did not have all the required safety requirements in place.Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, City of Cape Town's Events Department manager
Knowing his history and that we had issues with him in the past, we worked closely with him to ensure he is compliant. However, we were alerted he opened up a day before he advertised and without an event permit. We went out there and saw there was a lot of children. We closed the event, gave him a fine and cited him. The event can no longer go ahead.Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, City of Cape Town's Events Department manager
Last year, suspicious parents who had bought tickets for the Dino Expo raised the alarm after they did not receive them and no event venue had been confirmed.
Further investigation showed they had not secured an event permit, and when the Expo moved its dates, allegedly to secure their permit, people found it near impossible to get refunds.
READ: Dino event organiser under investigation
Both the Dino Expo and the owner, David Huni, are being investigated by the Australian Fair Trade commission, after he allegedly used the photos of another dinosaur exhibition to advertise his event.
Despite the event's tainted reputation, Desouza-Zilwa said they cannot shut down an event purely on speculation.
If there's a history with an events organiser, we will ensure compliance in a very strict manner. And this organiser had had problems in the past. Because we cited him and he received a fine, the city's by-laws state that once you're cited for non compliance, the city may refuse to approve an application for an event for a period of up to six months. And we've informed the events organiser that he will not be able to make permit applications for the next six months at least.Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, City of Cape Town's Events Department manager
Desouza-Zilwa has encouraged the public to do proper checks before attending any event.
Do research on the events organiser and before purchasing tickets, assess the refund policy.
If a company says no refunds are allowed, this is an immediate red flag.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131910993_brown-tyrannosaurus-rex-t-rex-coelurosaurian-theropod-dinosaur-didactic-figure-with-open-mouth-showi.html?vti=mn21prm81btahj4orl-1-5
More from Local
9th UNESCO Engineering Conference kicks off this week
The theme for this year is "Celebrating and Growing Engineering Excellence in the African Region."Read More
What happened to State Capture Commission of Inquiry cases?
Concerns have been raised about whether commission-related cases will go anywhere.Read More
Disaster management centre activated across WC following storm damage
This is in response to flooding and severe damage caused by galeforce winds and heavy rains that have battered the Cape since Sunday.Read More
Heritage and healthcare – the balance between traditional and modern medicine
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Nkateko Msimeki, the senior medical advisory Manager at AfroCentric Group about the tension between traditional healthcare and western medicine as part of Heritage month.Read More
What does a Southern right whale, springbok and protea have in common?
Earlier this year, the South African Reserve Bank issued upgraded banknotes and coin. The fourth decimal coin series issued celebrates South Africa’s natural heritage. And this Heritage Month the Bank is putting the spotlight on these coins. Lester Kiewit speaks to Sujay Sanan who has designed the R5 coin and Temba Mkhangeli who has designed the R2 coin.Read More
Children left traumatised after Molo Songololo hijacked at gunpoint
Lester Kiewit speaks to Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons about the hijacking of their vehicle outside a Delft school.Read More
Are CCTV cameras in restaurants invading my privacy?
A Cape Talk listener says he was shocked to discover his visit to a local restaurant was being monitored on camera.Read More
Massive storm wrecks havoc in Cape Town and Overberg
Wouter Kriel, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning gives an update about the damage caused by massive storm that swept across the province on Sunday.Read More
SA Navy launches board of inquiry after Kommetjie tragedy
The mariners had been on board the SAS Manthatisi submarine conducting a vertical transfer on Wednesday when they died.Read More