Nasa's astroid sample comes back to earth after 7 years!
It's every space scientists dream!
A sample of an asteroid has touched down on Earth from the other side of the solar system, in what's considered a massive feat for Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission.
Over the past seven years, the spacecraft has been flying to the asteroid Bennu to take samples of it and bring it back to our planet to be examined by researchers.
This marks the end of this mission, which traversed 7 billion kilometers and costed billions of dollars.
Nasa has called the sample a “time capsule", which will give scientists a glimpse into the evolution of the solar system.
There are echoes of Hollywood movies, of which we came out of cinemas and said 'that's nonsense, it could never happen!' And now we are seeing some of these things turn into reality.John Adderly, BBC broadcast journalist
But the scientists are super excited that this seven year mission has paid off. Scientists are hoping that it will shed new light on how planets were formed and how life arose billions of years ago.John Adderly, BBC broadcast journalist
This is the first time that Nasa has retrieved a sample of an astroid.
This sample is believed to be 250g, the largest ever obtained.
Scientists around the world will now study the sample.
Many other countries will be involved in this mammoth task. They're going to give a quarter of the sample to more than 200 people from 38 global institutions. We have a team of excited scientists at the University of Manchester and the Natural History Museum in London. It's going to be fascinating to see what the scientists find when they get to grips with these samples.John Adderly, BBC broadcast journalist
Listen to the audio from 04:02 for this story.
More from International
Residents have until 8pm today (SA time) to evacuate as fires rage on in Canada
There's a race against time in the Yellowknife region in Canada, where residents are rushing to evacuate from wildfires.Read More
India plans space travel 'to the moon and beyond'
Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into the lunar orbit as intended on 1 August and is on track to land on 17 August.Read More
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels
The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse.Read More
Italian Prime Minister sues rockstar who called her ‘racist’ and ‘fascist’
Placebo frontman Brian Molko called the Prime Minister a ‘fascist’ and ‘racist’ while on stage.Read More
Former military vets claim US recovered ‘non-human biologics’ from crash sites
Three military veterans have testified that the US government has been secretly retrieving UFOs and "non-human biologics".Read More
German police searching for suspected lioness
The suspected lioness was reportedly spotted on Wednesday in south-west Berlin.Read More
Scorched earth: Millions hit by extreme heat across the globe
Scorching temperatures are being recorded across the globe with record highs in California's Death Valley.Read More
Question mark hangs over Ukraine's membership of NATO as summit begins
US president Joe Biden has said the Russia-Ukraine conflict must end before Ukraine can join NATO.Read More
When President Biden's away...cocaine comes out to play?!
On the 4th of July weekend when US President Joe Biden and his family were away on holiday, a substance tested to be cocaine was found in the White House.Read More