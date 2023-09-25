Heritage and healthcare – the balance between traditional and modern medicine





FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

Heritage Day is a time to celebrate where we come from, who we are and why our history should be honoured, respected, and understood in the midst of our modern existence. But what place does traditional medicine have in contemporary society?

Traditional African medicine, deeply rooted in the continent’s cultural heritage, has stood the test of time as a holistic approach to healing. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 80% of Africa’s population is estimated to rely on traditional medicine for their primary health needs.

According to Dr Nkateko Msimeki, Senior Medical Advisory Manager at AfroCentric Group, integrating traditional African medicine with modern healthcare holds immense potential for addressing today’s healthcare challenges and enhancing patient outcomes.

For millennia, people have been using traditional knowledge skills and practice to maintain health among populations and using that same knowledge in western medicine to advance healthcare. Forty percent of pharmaceutical drugs can trace their origins back to traditional medicine. So it tells you there's a lot of value. Dr Nkateko Msimeki, AfroCentric Group senior medical advisory manager

But there's a tension in everyday medicine where the question arises over evidence. What is the right herb to be using and how does it interact with other drugs? It doesn't take away the fact that there is a rich heritage and there needs to be a recognition and appreciation of that. Dr Nkateko Msimeki, AfroCentric Group senior medical advisory manager

So we need to create an environment of developing a health system that integrates these worlds rather than one that is one-sided. Dr Nkateko Msimeki, AfroCentric Group senior medical advisory manager

