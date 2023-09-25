



Clement Manyathela was in conversation with News24 Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan.

There's a massive difference between arresting people in a fanfare, and it's all over the media, and actually convicting them. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture started its work in 2018, with the aim of investigating allegations of state capture, corruption, and fraud in the public sector.

Since handing over its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, there are currently only nine cases that are in the country’s courts, with 41 accused facing charges, and more than R13 billion frozen.

There have been concerns raised about whether commission-related cases will go anywhere.

FILE: Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and President Cyril Ramaphosa stand as a backdrop to hard copies of the final parts of the State Capture report on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

Maughan says to date, there hasn't been a single, proper, state capture corruption case.

She is of the opinion that the State is not capacitated to deal with these cases.

Maughan adds that overall, we haven't seen a lot that gives us massive cause for celebration rather than concern.

The anxiety that the state seems to have around pursuing these cases and actually taking these trials to court may actually be yet another cause for concern. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24

The state insists that we must keep having faith in them but I think the average South African just wants to see one of these matters make it to court, result in a conviction, and actually see someone get sentenced and serve time. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24

Why is it that we can't just get someone to face the consequences? Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24

This article first appeared on 702 : What happened to State Capture Commission of Inquiry cases?