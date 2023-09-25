This Eastern Cape school is the only one in SA offering Motorsport as a sport





Crystal Orderson was in conversation with Carte Blanche producer, Floris Kotze.

During Sunday night’s episode of Carte Blanche, titled ‘Rally Rookies’, the team produced a feel-good and fascinating story about the only school in South Africa that offers Motorsport as an official sport.

Motorsport teachers, Francois Vermaak and Paul Ludeke, have witnessed the positive outcomes of this unique school subject first-hand. #CarteBlanche @LourensaEckard pic.twitter.com/9U8aOKMHq6 ' Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) September 24, 2023

Daniel Pienaar Technical High School, located in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage), offers this unique sporting code to pupils from the time they start grade 8.

Kotze says the pupils just love this sport; where everybody gets their hands dirty.

Another exciting aspect of this story is the number of girls who have chosen to take part in the sport.

Motorsport South Africa is pushing for diversity in the sport, says Kotze.

Motorsport is not the most affordable sport.

Kotze explains that there were many times the programme almost ceased to exist because of money.

But thanks to donations from local companies and support from the community, this unique programme can continue.

While we were filming, I was just looking at the kids and thinking how privileged they actually are to be able to open the bonnet and fix stuff in the car. I would have loved to have been able to do that as a kid. Floris Kotze, Carte Blanche producer

As a grade 8 girl, they can open the bonnet and know exactly what is going on in the engine. Floris Kotze, Carte Blanche producer

The two teachers help these girls and boys once they leave the school to have a great foundation to go into all mechanical work and that's brilliant. Floris Kotze, Carte Blanche producer

