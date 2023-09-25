Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football





Pippa Hudson was in conversation with iDiski Times football writer, Lethabo Kganyago.

South Africa's women's soccer team Banyana Banyana took on the United States in Chicago on Sunday. The international friendly ended in a 2 - 0 win for the US.

This was Banyana’s second loss to the US, with their first match ending 3 -0.

Kganyago says she thought Banyana held their own in the opening 30 minutes of the first game.

Despite the losses, Kganyago believes these are the kinds of teams that we should play against.

The US is ranked number three on the Fifa Women's Ranking , with Banyana sitting at 45.

In hindsight, the South African Football Association (SAFA) should have arranged matches with bigger nations like the US before we departed for the recent Fifa Women's World Cup, says Kganyago.

For me, it's an appreciated kind of international friendly. Let's get more of this kind of big nations to test ourselves again. In Africa, we have done so well. We are like a powerhouse now. Let's go out and test ourselves against bigger and better nations. Lethabo Kganyago, football writer - iDiski Times

Set pieces are one of the things Kganyago believes we need to work on, saying that maybe we need to consider getting a set piece coach.

She says Banyana's performance against the US once again brings up the issue of professionalising women's football in South Africa.

If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time, with what we have seen and what they have been able to achieve at the World Cup recently, what more can come out of this if their sole mission is to wake up and play football. Lethabo Kganyago, football writer - iDiski Times

