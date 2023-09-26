Winnie and Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka succumbs to cancer
JOHANNESBURG – Zoleka Mandela has passed away at the age of 43.
The granddaughter of South Africa’s first democratically elected statesman Nelson Mandela, and Winnie Mandela, succumbed to metastatic cancer.
This means the cancerous cells spread to various body parts.
In Zoleka’s case, it attacked her hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.
She was admitted to hospital last Monday and died a week later, surrounded by loved ones.
Zoleka passed away on the eve of Winnie’s birthday. At the same time, City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is set to unveil the new name of William Nicol Drive on Tuesday.
This follows the city council’s approval of the name change in honour of the late struggle icon – Winnie.
The ceremony coincides with what would've been her 87th birthday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Winnie and Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka succumbs to cancer
