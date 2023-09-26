WhatsApp introduces 'Channels' to give brands power to broadcast to consumers





WhatsApp has rolled out a new update which introduces 'Channels', something that parent company Meta has been hinting at over the past few months.

But what is it and how does one navigate it?

Lester Kiewit speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Naz Consulting International) about this update.

WhatsApp is rolling out 'Channels'; it'll reflect automatically after installing the latest update.

The new feature is a one-way broadcast tool that will deliver updates in a new tab called 'Updates', separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities - allowing companies to send messages to a large customer database at once.

You'll find channels below the 'Status/Stories' section, where you'll see the Channels section.

This new feature is a way to give users hyper-personalised content.

You can create your own channel by clicking on the 'Plus' icon and then tapping 'Create Channel.'

Why is this latest feature necessary?

Meta paid $19 billion for WhatsApp so they have to "justify this acquisition", says Ebrahim.

"One way to do this is with WhatsApp Channels and other new features that really bring their core user base into the space they can exploit in their full capacity," she says.

It also gives "businesses the opportunity to interact with customers in cost-effective ways".

Businesses are given the opportunity in a cost-effective way to interact in spaces where customers are but the psychology of how we're using these things is a different discussion. Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International

We can't escape the evolution of technology, but we can block messages that are unsolicited.

