[WATCH] 'People lost everything': Floods devastate Sir Lowry's Pass Village
Lester Kiewit speaks with ward councillor Norman McFarlane.
Residents were forced to scramble for safety with only the items they could carry.
Videos on social media show enormous volumes of water covering homes in the area.
RELATED: Disaster management centre activated across WC following storm damage
McFarlane says that water is beginning to subside, now that the rain has finally stopped.
We have got blue skies for the first time in the last 36 hours.Norman McFarlane, Ward Councillor
Initially, there was only one way in and out of the village, but some of the flooded roads started to clear by Monday afternoon.
RELATED: Mop-up operations to get underway after storms rock Western Cape
According to McFarlane, 35 families’ homes were completely flooded, forcing them to evacuate.
Cape Town...Sir Lowry's pass village flooded....#CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/6NlJO2keyM' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) September 25, 2023
Many people lost everything they possessed.Norman McFarlane, Ward Councillor
Gift of the Givers as well as the nearby communities of Somerset West and Helderberg have donated significant supplies to help care for and feed the struggling families.
Listen to the interview for more.
