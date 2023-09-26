Happy 42nd birthday, Serena Williams! Fun facts about the Legend-of-Legends
Legendary athlete Serena William celebrates her 42nd birthday today (26 September).
She is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and that’s only one of the many cool things about her.
You may already know that she has won 39 Grand Slam titles, but as amazing as she is as a tennis player, she is an equally incredible human being away from the court.
Here are six fun facts about Serena Williams that you might not know:
Olympian and Grand Slam fundi
Williams’ 39 Grand Slams are comprised of 23 women's singles, 14 women's doubles, and two mixed doubles titles.
She also has four Olympic gold medals to her name – one in singles and three in women’s doubles (an all-time joint record in tennis, shared with her sister).
Check out the video below for a tour of her trophy room:
Business meets pleasure
Williams met her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, at a café in Italy in 2015.
While the conversation was business-related, the duo instantly hit it off and went on a date soon after.
Today, they actually make an effort to keep their ventures separate.
“We try to keep business separate. Obviously, there are things that come up, where we talk about business at home — but we try to keep our businesses as separate as they can be,” she tells CNBC.
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian walk the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/H3IwwNK6SX' Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
American football
Williams and her sister Venus own a stake in the Miami Dolphins NFL team.
While it is a minority share, she is said to have brought increased attention to the team and raised their profile.
#venuswilliams and #SerenaWilliams have etched their names in history by becoming the first Black women to hold ownership stakes in an NFL team!' Culture Plugg 🔌 (@CulturePlugg) September 23, 2023
Their ownership in the Miami Dolphins is valued at an impressive $4.6 billion. 👏🏾🏈 pic.twitter.com/EBZw0LSnvi
Mama of two
Serena Williams and her husband have two beautiful daughters together, Olympia and Adira.
RELATED: Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl
Businesswoman by heart
Away from tennis, Williams is a passionate businesswoman by heart.
She has her own fashion line, S by Serena.
She also has her own venture capital company, Serena Ventures.
The firm recently raised $111 million in inaugural funds to invest in early-stage startups.
First female-athlete billionaire?
It is widely anticipated that Williams will be the first female athlete billionaire in history.
There are only six athletes who have achieved this status – Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, and Floyd Mayweather.
According to Forbes, William is on the right track.
Serena Williams will be the first female athlete billionaire 👀' Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) April 28, 2022
$94M in tennis money and several 5x business moves.
THREAD: Serena’s 5 best investments pic.twitter.com/V0Gn0T4BWd
