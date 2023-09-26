'Storm's disruption and inconvenience is severe': CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speak to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis who gives an update on the weekend's storm which caused flooding and destruction in parts of the City.
Listen to the update below.
On 24 September, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange level 9 warning for the Overberg, Garden Route, and southern parts of the Cape Winelands Districts due to heavy rains, damaging and disruptive winds, and strong wave action.
The storm has damaged infrastructure and many homes, with numerous bridges inoperative.
Parts of Cape Town were left without electricity and water, while some homes were submerged up to their roofs. The areas hit hardest by this storm are Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Strand, parts of Somerset West and Bo-Kaap.
At least 44 homes are now inhabitable with residents displaced to community halls.
According to Hill-Lewis, stormwater infrastructure is working as it should, but the sheer volume of water is overwhelming the system.
Post-storm mop-up operations are underway.
It's a devastating mess that needs a clean-up. Every team is out there working to fix the parts affected most, first. Teams are redirecting rivers and starting mop-ups but it may take a while. Trees in roads we can sort out by today but bigger clean-ups like getting homes out of water will take weeks.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
The mayor says that NGOs like Gift of the Givers have come out to these affected areas to help and call on people living in the Eastern parts of the city or close to affected areas to help their neighbours.
You can also drop off some mattresses, beds or food at community halls where people are now living as they wait for their homes to be rebuilt.
🚨 #CapeStorm Update: I spent time with @CityofCT teams dealing with serious flooding incidents.' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) September 25, 2023
Please stay clear of fast flowing water and swollen streams. pic.twitter.com/llzgbATfSr
