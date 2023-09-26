Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician
Google Doodle celebrated late South African jazz icon Todd Matshikiza.
In case you missed it, the musician was the inspiration behind Monday’s (25 September) colourful Doodle.
The cartoon was designed and made by local artist Keith Vlahakis to honour the maestro's masterwork.
It specifically referenced the orchestra’s performance of the cantata 'Uxolo' (which means peace) at a Johannesburg festival on 25 September 1956.
But who exactly was Matshikiza?
The legend was a jazz pianist, composer, and journalist.
Born on 7 March 1921 in Queenstown, he obtained a music and teaching diploma from St Peter’s College in Johannesburg.
Fast forward 20 years, the maestro established a private school, the Todd Matshikiza School Of Music, where he mainly taught piano and jazz music.
Matshikiza also went on to join the initial group of authors behind the Drum Music magazine.
He published two columns – one about the development of jazz and another about life in the township.
Todd Matshikiza passed on #OTD in 1968. Matshikiza was a writer, jazz pianist, journalist & composer. He was one of the first recruits for Drum magazine - quintessential Black urban magazine founded 70 years ago. Matshikiza was a writer, journalist, jazz pianist and composer.' Tshepo Madlingozi (@TshepoMadlingo1) March 3, 2021
1/ pic.twitter.com/C6HTIxtf6p
Decades later, Matshikiza is remembered for his music, including the song 'Quick In Love', which featured in 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' along with the musicals 'Mkhumbane' and 'King Kong'.
He also released an autobiography, 'Chocolates for My Wife' before he passed away in 1968.
This article first appeared on 947 : Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdRoKbhJy78
