[ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE] These roads remain closed as storm after effects continue





Following the disruptive storm over the weekend, these are the current road closures:

• Low water bridge across the Buffelsjag River close to Swellendam is closed.

• The low water bridge in Slanghoek is closed (DR1398).

• TR30/1 road between N2 and Villiersdorp (Dennehof Golf Course) is closed.

• TR30/1 k30-31 closed from Villiersdorp to N2.

• TR30/2 Villiersdorp to Worcester closed.

• Villiersdorp from MR279 to Grabouw is closed.

• MR279 Road between Grabouw and Villiersorp is closed.

• Nag wag bridge flooding between Bredasdorp and Arniston, (TR29/2) is closed.

• MR277 Caledon to Greyton is closed.

• DR1254 Karwyderskraal near Botriver is closed.

• Swartvlei road alternative route is closed.

• Arniston is completely cut off. All gravel roads are not advised, and the throughway via Prinskraal De Mond reserve is closed.

• TR28/2 Hermanus to Standford is closed.

• George to Cape Town is diverted at Swellendam.

• Genadendal gravel roads are closed from Greyton to Storm river DR1303 (Greyton and Riviersonderend) Dr1298 (Calendon to Genadedal) DR1313 and DR1311 (Helderstroom and between Greyton and Riviersonderend).

• MR264 Bredasdorp and Swellendam roads are closed from either side.

• MR261 Bredasdorp and Struisbaai are closed.

• MR1205 Struisbaai is closed.

• DR1252 From Caledon Teslarsdal, DR1257 Teslarsdal to Hermanus is closed.

• MR267 Akkedisberg road to Stanford is closed.

• MR269 Hemel and Aarde Road are closed.

• Pont is out of service.

• DR1207, DR1212 and DR1213 Gravel roads between Arniston and Struisbaai are closed.

• Tradouw pass is closed.

• Palmiet bridge at the R44 is closed.

Roads reopened:

• TR28/1 between Botrivier and Arabella.

• MR262 Bredasdorp and Elim.

West Coast

• DR2161 (Versvel pass) between Piketberg and Piket-Bo-Berg is closed.

• DR1161 Moorreesburg Gouda road is closed.

• Uitkyk pass is closed.

• DR1487 (Dwarsrivier farm) around the Sanddrif Camp terrain are closed.

• DR2182 km9/10, Cederberg, Algeria and Clanwilliam are closed.

CWDM

• DR01398 Slanghoek closed.

• DR01347 Doringrivier closed.

• OP05671 Moddergat closed.

• OP05669 Lemoenpoort closed.

• OP05662 De Hoek closed.

• DR01085 Kromme Rhee closed.

• DR01083 Elsenberg closed.

• MR205 Klapmuts Simondium closed.

• MR191 Franschhoek pass closed.

• DR1351 Robertsvlei closed.

• DR1400 Nuy closed.

• DR5719 Knetvlei in De Doorns closed.

• DR1489 Modderdrif De Doorns closed.

• DR1353 Konings river closed.

• OP5960 Simsonkloof closed.

• TR31/1 (R62) Montagu to Ashton is closed.

• TR31/3 (R62) Barrydale to Montagu is closed. Montagu is only accessible from Ashton's side.

• TR31/2 R60 Robertson and Worcester is closed.

• KOO road MR295 closed.

Roads reopened:

• DR01083 Elsenberg.

• MR205 Klapmuts Simondium.

• TR31/2 R60 Robertson and Worcester.

City of Cape Town

• Chapmans peak closed.

• Sir Lowry's pass closed.

• R44 is closed.

SANRAL

• N2 Botrivier closed.

• N1 De Doorns and Worcester are closed.

Oudtshoorn

• Meiringspoort closed.

• R62 Ladismith Barrydale closed.

Stay safe and commute cautiously.

