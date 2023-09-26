Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
[ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE] These roads remain closed as storm after effects continue

26 September 2023 10:38 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape town weather
Road Closures Cape Town

These are the updated road closures for Cape Town and surrounds.

Following the disruptive storm over the weekend, these are the current road closures:

RELATED: LEVEL 9 WEATHER WARNING ISSUED FOR THE WESTERN CAPE

RELATED: 'STORM'S DISRUPTION AND INCONVENIENCE IS SEVERE': CT MAYOR GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS

• Low water bridge across the Buffelsjag River close to Swellendam is closed.

• The low water bridge in Slanghoek is closed (DR1398).

• TR30/1 road between N2 and Villiersdorp (Dennehof Golf Course) is closed.

• TR30/1 k30-31 closed from Villiersdorp to N2.

• TR30/2 Villiersdorp to Worcester closed.

• Villiersdorp from MR279 to Grabouw is closed.

• MR279 Road between Grabouw and Villiersorp is closed.

• Nag wag bridge flooding between Bredasdorp and Arniston, (TR29/2) is closed.

• MR277 Caledon to Greyton is closed.

• DR1254 Karwyderskraal near Botriver is closed.

• Swartvlei road alternative route is closed.

• Arniston is completely cut off. All gravel roads are not advised, and the throughway via Prinskraal De Mond reserve is closed.

• TR28/2 Hermanus to Standford is closed.

• George to Cape Town is diverted at Swellendam.

• Genadendal gravel roads are closed from Greyton to Storm river DR1303 (Greyton and Riviersonderend) Dr1298 (Calendon to Genadedal) DR1313 and DR1311 (Helderstroom and between Greyton and Riviersonderend).

• MR264 Bredasdorp and Swellendam roads are closed from either side.

• MR261 Bredasdorp and Struisbaai are closed.

• MR1205 Struisbaai is closed.

• DR1252 From Caledon Teslarsdal, DR1257 Teslarsdal to Hermanus is closed.

• MR267 Akkedisberg road to Stanford is closed.

• MR269 Hemel and Aarde Road are closed.

• Pont is out of service.

• DR1207, DR1212 and DR1213 Gravel roads between Arniston and Struisbaai are closed.

• Tradouw pass is closed.

• Palmiet bridge at the R44 is closed.

Roads reopened:

• TR28/1 between Botrivier and Arabella.

• MR262 Bredasdorp and Elim.

West Coast

• DR2161 (Versvel pass) between Piketberg and Piket-Bo-Berg is closed.

• DR1161 Moorreesburg Gouda road is closed.

• Uitkyk pass is closed.

• DR1487 (Dwarsrivier farm) around the Sanddrif Camp terrain are closed.

• DR2182 km9/10, Cederberg, Algeria and Clanwilliam are closed.

CWDM

• DR01398 Slanghoek closed.

• DR01347 Doringrivier closed.

• OP05671 Moddergat closed.

• OP05669 Lemoenpoort closed.

• OP05662 De Hoek closed.

• DR01085 Kromme Rhee closed.

• DR01083 Elsenberg closed.

• MR205 Klapmuts Simondium closed.

• MR191 Franschhoek pass closed.

• DR1351 Robertsvlei closed.

• DR1400 Nuy closed.

• DR5719 Knetvlei in De Doorns closed.

• DR1489 Modderdrif De Doorns closed.

• DR1353 Konings river closed.

• OP5960 Simsonkloof closed.

• TR31/1 (R62) Montagu to Ashton is closed.

• TR31/3 (R62) Barrydale to Montagu is closed. Montagu is only accessible from Ashton's side.

• TR31/2 R60 Robertson and Worcester is closed.

• KOO road MR295 closed.

Roads reopened:

• DR01083 Elsenberg.

• MR205 Klapmuts Simondium.

• TR31/2 R60 Robertson and Worcester.

City of Cape Town

• Chapmans peak closed.

• Sir Lowry's pass closed.

• R44 is closed.

SANRAL

• N2 Botrivier closed.

• N1 De Doorns and Worcester are closed.

Oudtshoorn

• Meiringspoort closed.

• R62 Ladismith Barrydale closed.

Stay safe and commute cautiously.


This article first appeared on KFM : [ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE] These roads remain closed as storm after effects continue




