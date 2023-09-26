[ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE] These roads remain closed as storm after effects continue
Following the disruptive storm over the weekend, these are the current road closures:
• Low water bridge across the Buffelsjag River close to Swellendam is closed.
• The low water bridge in Slanghoek is closed (DR1398).
• TR30/1 road between N2 and Villiersdorp (Dennehof Golf Course) is closed.
• TR30/1 k30-31 closed from Villiersdorp to N2.
• TR30/2 Villiersdorp to Worcester closed.
• Villiersdorp from MR279 to Grabouw is closed.
• MR279 Road between Grabouw and Villiersorp is closed.
• Nag wag bridge flooding between Bredasdorp and Arniston, (TR29/2) is closed.
• MR277 Caledon to Greyton is closed.
• DR1254 Karwyderskraal near Botriver is closed.
• Swartvlei road alternative route is closed.
• Arniston is completely cut off. All gravel roads are not advised, and the throughway via Prinskraal De Mond reserve is closed.
• TR28/2 Hermanus to Standford is closed.
• George to Cape Town is diverted at Swellendam.
• Genadendal gravel roads are closed from Greyton to Storm river DR1303 (Greyton and Riviersonderend) Dr1298 (Calendon to Genadedal) DR1313 and DR1311 (Helderstroom and between Greyton and Riviersonderend).
• MR264 Bredasdorp and Swellendam roads are closed from either side.
• MR261 Bredasdorp and Struisbaai are closed.
• MR1205 Struisbaai is closed.
• DR1252 From Caledon Teslarsdal, DR1257 Teslarsdal to Hermanus is closed.
• MR267 Akkedisberg road to Stanford is closed.
• MR269 Hemel and Aarde Road are closed.
• Pont is out of service.
• DR1207, DR1212 and DR1213 Gravel roads between Arniston and Struisbaai are closed.
• Tradouw pass is closed.
• Palmiet bridge at the R44 is closed.
Roads reopened:
• TR28/1 between Botrivier and Arabella.
• MR262 Bredasdorp and Elim.
West Coast
• DR2161 (Versvel pass) between Piketberg and Piket-Bo-Berg is closed.
• DR1161 Moorreesburg Gouda road is closed.
• Uitkyk pass is closed.
• DR1487 (Dwarsrivier farm) around the Sanddrif Camp terrain are closed.
• DR2182 km9/10, Cederberg, Algeria and Clanwilliam are closed.
CWDM
• DR01398 Slanghoek closed.
• DR01347 Doringrivier closed.
• OP05671 Moddergat closed.
• OP05669 Lemoenpoort closed.
• OP05662 De Hoek closed.
• DR01085 Kromme Rhee closed.
• DR01083 Elsenberg closed.
• MR205 Klapmuts Simondium closed.
• MR191 Franschhoek pass closed.
• DR1351 Robertsvlei closed.
• DR1400 Nuy closed.
• DR5719 Knetvlei in De Doorns closed.
• DR1489 Modderdrif De Doorns closed.
• DR1353 Konings river closed.
• OP5960 Simsonkloof closed.
• TR31/1 (R62) Montagu to Ashton is closed.
• TR31/3 (R62) Barrydale to Montagu is closed. Montagu is only accessible from Ashton's side.
• TR31/2 R60 Robertson and Worcester is closed.
• KOO road MR295 closed.
Roads reopened:
• DR01083 Elsenberg.
• MR205 Klapmuts Simondium.
• TR31/2 R60 Robertson and Worcester.
City of Cape Town
• Chapmans peak closed.
• Sir Lowry's pass closed.
• R44 is closed.
SANRAL
• N2 Botrivier closed.
• N1 De Doorns and Worcester are closed.
Oudtshoorn
• Meiringspoort closed.
• R62 Ladismith Barrydale closed.
Stay safe and commute cautiously.
