Man arrested for buying baby formula during lockdown awarded R150k in civil case
Lester Kiewit speaks to Naas Le Roux, the father who was arrested for going out to buy baby formula.
Le Roux was arrested during the hard lockdown for trying to buy formula for his then two-day-old baby.
He says that they realised late in the evening that there was a problem with his wife trying to feed their baby, so he had to try to find a 24-hour pharmacy.
I got arrested… and spent the night in the cell.Naas Le Roux
After two years, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered the National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to compensate Le Roux with R150 000 in addition to the cost of his legal fees.
They do not admit or deny guilt, it is basically just saying 'here is something to keep you quiet, now go away.'Naas Le Roux
However, Le Roux says no amount of money can compensate him for the trauma or restore his trust in the South African Police Service.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123362917_justice-law-legal-concept-.html?vti=oeb3bko81s61osy4mh-1-2
More from Local
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."Read More
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid
As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid.Read More
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation?Read More
R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
"Agriculture is a risky business," says Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.Read More
Abused dog found in dustbin: 'It's a miracle the dog survived this torture'
The horrific abuse of a dog in Pelican Park is sparking outrage.Read More
[LISTEN] Need a snake catcher? Don't get scammed by an illegal one
Johan Marais, CEO of the African Snakebite Institute explains how you can access snake catchers, legally.Read More
8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape
Damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the long weekend, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to electrical infrastructure.Read More
'All of society approach' is needed to fight gangsterism - MEC Reagen Allen
Gangsterism is taking a heavy toll on communities and the lives of those affected.Read More
Livestock farmers report animal deaths following Heritage Day weekend storms
The Western Cape was hit by heavy rains which have affected local crops and livestock.Read More