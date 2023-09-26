A brief history of abortion: From ancient Egypt to fighting stigma today

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape "There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country." 26 September 2023 2:02 PM
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid. 26 September 2023 1:46 PM
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA? Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation? 26 September 2023 1:35 PM
View all Local
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct These devices are on WhatsApp's chopping block. 26 September 2023 3:10 PM
Farmed rhinos will soon ‘rewild’ the African savanna In case you missed it, a new report has bad news for Earth’s five surviving species of rhino. 26 September 2023 2:40 PM
[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song You might find this video the most entertaining on the web! 26 September 2023 12:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names... Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player. 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Serena Williams! Fun facts about the Legend-of-Legends She is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and that’s only one of the many cool things about her. 26 September 2023 8:47 AM
Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football “If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time… what more... 25 September 2023 5:30 PM
View all Sport
The REAL 'Carrie Bradshaw' is in Cape Town Candace Bushnell, the creator of the hit show 'Sex and the City' has touched down in Cape Town for her one-woman show at the Artsc... 26 September 2023 12:11 PM
Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist. 26 September 2023 10:59 AM
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!' Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'. 23 September 2023 2:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Un-bear-lievable! Mama has nerves of steel as bear hops onto picnic table [WATCH] In a video posted on social media, the bear can be seen climbing onto the table and devouring the family's food. 26 September 2023 3:26 PM
New study says humans could be ‘wiped out’ in 250 million years by extreme heat Research indicates the earth's continents will form a ‘super continent’ and drive extreme heat. 26 September 2023 11:46 AM
British police open an investigation against Russell Brand for sexual offences The United Kingdom police have opened a sex crimes investigation against Russell Brand. 26 September 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

A brief history of abortion: From ancient Egypt to fighting stigma today

26 September 2023 10:21 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Abortion

While some might think of abortion as a modern phenomenon, it has existed for thousands of years.

Written by Alisha Palmer: PhD Candidate in English Literature, The University of Edinburgh

You might be forgiven for thinking of abortion as a particularly modern phenomenon. But there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that abortion has been a constant feature of social life for thousands of years. The history of abortion is often told as a legal one, yet abortion has continued regardless of, perhaps even in spite of, legal regulation.

The need to regulate fertility before or after sex has existed for as long as pregnancy has. The Ancient Egyptian Papyrus Ebers is often seen as some of the first written evidence of abortion practice.

Dating back to 1600BC, the text describes methods by which “the woman empties out the conceived in the first, second or third time period”, recommending herbs, vaginal douches and suppositories. Similar methods of inducing abortion were recorded, although not recommended, by Hippocrates around the fourth century BC.

Part of the daily life of ancient citizens, abortion also found its way into their art. Publius Ovidius Naso, commonly known as Ovid, was a Roman poet whose collection of works Amores describes the narrator’s emotional turmoil as he watches his lover suffering from a mismanaged abortion:

While she rashly is overthrowing the burden of her pregnant womb, weary Corinna lies in danger of her life. Having attempted so great a danger without telling me. She deserves my anger, but my anger dies with fear.

Ovid

Ovid’s concern at first is with the risk of losing his love Corinna, not the potential child. Later, he asks the gods to ignore the “destruction” of the child and save Corinna’s life. This reveals some important aspects of historical attitudes towards abortion.

RELATED: Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely

While 21st-century abortion debates often revolve around questions of life and personhood, this was not always the case. The Ancient Greeks and Romans, for example, did not necessarily believe that a foetus was alive.

Early thinkers such as St. Augustine (AD354-AD430), for example, distinguished between the embryo “informatus” (unformed) and “formatus” (formed and endowed with a soul). Over time, the most common distinction became drawn at what was known as the “quickening”, which was when the pregnant woman could feel the baby move for the first time. This determined that the foetus was alive (or had a soul).

As a delayed period was often the first sign something was amiss, and a woman may not have considered herself pregnant until much later, a lot of advice on abortion would focus on restoring menstrual irregularities or blockages instead of terminating a potential pregnancy (or foetus).

As a result, much of the abortion advice throughout history does not necessarily mention abortion at all. And it was often down to personal interpretation whether or not an abortion had even taken place.

Indeed, recipes for “abortifacients” (any substance that is used to terminate a pregnancy) could be found in medical texts like those from the German nun Hildegard von Bingen in 1150 and in domestic recipe books with treatments for other common ailments well into the 20th century.

In the west, the quickening distinction gradually went out of fashion over the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Yet women continued to have abortions despite changing beliefs about life and the law. In fact, some sources claimed, they seemed to be more common than ever.

“An epidemic of abortions”

In 1920, Russia became the first state in the world to legalise abortion, and in 1929, famous birth control advocate Marie Stopes lamented that “an epidemic of abortions” was sweeping England. Similar claims from France and the US also indicate a perceived uptick.

These claims accompanied a wave of plays, poems and novels that included abortion. In fact, in 1923, Floyd Dell, the US magazine editor and writer, published a new work of fiction, Janet March, where the main character complains about the number of novels that feature abortions, stating there “were dreadful things enough in novels, but they happened only to poor girls – ignorant and reckless girls”.

But the literature of the early 20th century, with many stories based on women’s real experiences, attests to a wider range of abortions than the stereotypical image of the poor and destitute backstreet operations of the 1900s.

RELATED: Noam Chomsky warns US Supreme Court decisions will have dangerous consequences

Pro-abortion rights protest sign @ stunningart/123rf.com
Pro-abortion rights protest sign @ stunningart/123rf.com

For example, the English novelist, Rosamond Lehmann records a seductive “feminine conspiracy” of aborting women waiting with “tact, sympathy, pills and hot-water bottles”, in her 1926 novel The Weather in the Streets.

These texts form part of a long tradition of abortion storytelling that is a predecessor to contemporary activism. For example, We Testify is an organisation dedicated to the leadership and representation of people who have abortions. And Shout Your Abortion is a social media campaign where people share their abortion experiences online without “sadness, shame or regret”.

Abortion has a long and varied history, but above all these texts – from the Egyptian papyri of 1600BC to the social media posts of today – show that abortion has been and remains central to our history, our lives and even our art.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation

The Conversation

This article first appeared on 702 : A brief history of abortion: From ancient Egypt to fighting stigma today




26 September 2023 10:21 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Abortion

More from Lifestyle

© Chonlachai Panprommas/123rf.com

WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct

26 September 2023 3:10 PM

These devices are on WhatsApp's chopping block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Farmed rhinos will soon ‘rewild’ the African savanna

26 September 2023 2:40 PM

In case you missed it, a new report has bad news for Earth’s five surviving species of rhino.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song

26 September 2023 12:00 PM

You might find this video the most entertaining on the web!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Mikhail Nilov

Spyware can infect your phone or computer via the ads you see online – report

26 September 2023 11:55 AM

Spyware lets the user see the contents of the target’s device, including calls, texts, emails, and voicemail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/George Milton

AI influencers? Synthetic models want a piece of the social media pie

26 September 2023 11:52 AM

Jan Vermeulen (My Broadband) breaks down AI expansion into social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lanastock/123rf.com

'Get Ready' job initiative empowers young women from disadvantaged communities

24 September 2023 4:38 PM

The initiative helps underprivileged women acquire professional job interview attire and prepares them for the job market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook/@Recovery Walk Cape Town

Recovery Walk Cape Town: Celebrating recovery from addiction & mental illness

24 September 2023 1:20 PM

This year's event will focus on the importance of community and the role community can play in understanding addictions and mental illness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

‘Look past 65’ – Your pension fund probably won't sustain you when you retire

24 September 2023 11:03 AM

As life expectancy increases and the cost of living rapidly rises, many of us face the reality of not being able to maintain our lifestyle once we retire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Smoking CAN increase your risk of developing sight-threatening diseases

24 September 2023 9:21 AM

Here are some of the common habits that can affect your eye health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© places4you/123rf.com

Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike

23 September 2023 6:32 PM

A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape

Local

'A fighter to the end': Tributes pour in for Zoleka Mandela who has died aged 43

Local

Spyware can infect your phone or computer via the ads you see online – report

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Crime Intelligence providing data on syndicates behind hijacked buildings - SAPS

26 September 2023 6:26 PM

Parly approval for police to use certain interception tech bearing fruit - Cele

26 September 2023 6:20 PM

Ramokgopa: Eskom reconnected over 62,000 WC households cut off by floods

26 September 2023 6:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA