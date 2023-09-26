Livestock farmers report animal deaths following Heritage Day weekend storms
Africa Melane speaks to Jannie Strydom from Agri Western Cape about the impact the heavy rains are having on the agricultural sector.
As mop-up operations continue across the Western Cape following the widespread storms this past Heritage Day long weekend, farmers across the region are also left assessing the damage.
On Sunday, the South African Weather Service issued an orange level nine weather warning, the highest the province has ever seen.
The gale-force winds, heavy rains, and lightning swept across the province from late Sunday afternoon.
Since then, there have been several reports of flooded roads, damaged homes, uprooted trees, and power outages across the region.
Strydom says it may be some time before the full impact on the agricultural sector can be calculated.
By next week we should have a better picture once everything has settled down.Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape
But at this stage, definitely, there will be damage and challenges to infrastructure.Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape
Strydom says access to farms and burst river banks have been identified as the biggest challenges so far.
RELATED:Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'
The main winter crops in the province at this time of year are canola, wheat and barley.
Strydom says while harvesting has already begun of the canola crops, the rain could affect the quality of the harvest.
They've already started cutting it. We do not need a lot of rain on in at this stage. In terms of the wheat, that's just over a month until harvesting, and the rain can influence the quality on both of those crops if it doesn't dry out enough.Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape
Barley should start harvesting in the next four weeks.Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape
Strydom adds that there have been some reports from livestock farmers of animal deaths.
The cold weather, the rain, is not good for small stock, like sheep.Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape
That's the risk of nature in terms of farming, but farmers do try their best to keep these animals safe. But if you run out of space in terms of sheds that's the result.Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape
RELATED: Massive storm wrecks havoc in Cape Town and Overberg
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
