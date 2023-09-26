New study says humans could be ‘wiped out’ in 250 million years by extreme heat
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, John Adderley about the world’s trending news stories. (Skip to 3:45)
A recent study has predicted that humans and any other mammals could fact mass extinction in about 250 million years.
The paper published by Nature Geosciences cites extreme climates, specifically heat, as the cause.
The Earth’s landmasses are expected to form a ‘super continent’ which will drive volcanism and increase carbon dioxide levels.
The paper’s lead author, Alexander Farnsworth, says this is a reminder of how temporary things are.
“Humans are very lucky with what we have now and we should not be pushing our own climate beyond the cooler climate that we evolved through."
“We are the dominant species but Earth and its climate decide how long that lasts… What comes after is anyone’s guess. The dominant species could be something completely new.”
So [extinction is] not any time soon, but it is still something that we need to be aware of… we’ve got to tackle climate change.John Adderley, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : New study says humans could be ‘wiped out’ in 250 million years by extreme heat
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133794985_thermometer-with-high-temperature-on-the-city-with-glowing-sun-background-heatwave-concept.html?vti=od66oqspaxjincu6r0-1-43
