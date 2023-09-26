



CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its Disaster Operations Centre has received confirmation of eight fatalities caused by electrocution.

This as damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the long weekend, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to electrical infrastructure.

Weather conditions have since taken a turn for the better, and mopping-up operations and damage assessments are set to get underway.

City officials said the eight fatalities included four victims in the COVID-19 informal settlement in Driftsands, and four children in the Philippi east area.

When police responded to the Klipfontein Mission Station informal settlement in Philippi on Monday, they found residents retrieving the bodies of four boys from a local dam. They were declared deceased on scene, and an inquest has been registered for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in Villiersdorp's Bo Radyn area, rescue officials launched a search for a person who got washed away in the floodwaters on Monday.

In Botrivier, a man who got washed away was found clinging to a tree.

This article first appeared on EWN : 8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape