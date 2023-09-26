8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its Disaster Operations Centre has received confirmation of eight fatalities caused by electrocution.
This as damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the long weekend, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to electrical infrastructure.
ALSO READ:
-
Mop-up operations to get underway after storms rock Western Cape
-
Gift of the Givers says it's been asked to help with aid for flood-hit WC towns
Weather conditions have since taken a turn for the better, and mopping-up operations and damage assessments are set to get underway.
City officials said the eight fatalities included four victims in the COVID-19 informal settlement in Driftsands, and four children in the Philippi east area.
When police responded to the Klipfontein Mission Station informal settlement in Philippi on Monday, they found residents retrieving the bodies of four boys from a local dam. They were declared deceased on scene, and an inquest has been registered for further investigation.
Meanwhile, in Villiersdorp's Bo Radyn area, rescue officials launched a search for a person who got washed away in the floodwaters on Monday.
In Botrivier, a man who got washed away was found clinging to a tree.
This article first appeared on EWN : 8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape
More from Local
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."Read More
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid
As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid.Read More
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation?Read More
R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
"Agriculture is a risky business," says Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.Read More
Abused dog found in dustbin: 'It's a miracle the dog survived this torture'
The horrific abuse of a dog in Pelican Park is sparking outrage.Read More
[LISTEN] Need a snake catcher? Don't get scammed by an illegal one
Johan Marais, CEO of the African Snakebite Institute explains how you can access snake catchers, legally.Read More
'All of society approach' is needed to fight gangsterism - MEC Reagen Allen
Gangsterism is taking a heavy toll on communities and the lives of those affected.Read More
Livestock farmers report animal deaths following Heritage Day weekend storms
The Western Cape was hit by heavy rains which have affected local crops and livestock.Read More
Man arrested for buying baby formula during lockdown awarded R150k in civil case
A dad who was arrested during the hard lockdown for going out to buy baby formula has been compensated R150 000.Read More