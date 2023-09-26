'All of society approach' is needed to fight gangsterism - MEC Reagen Allen
Clarence Ford speaks to Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC.
Allen penned a piece in the Daily Maverick where he spoke about the scourge of gangsterism in our society.
He writes that there is a dire need to not just stop gangs but dismantle the enterprise of gangsterism entirely.
Gang violence is the cause of so many murders across the Western Cape, as well as other devastating crimes.
RELATED: Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January
Allen says that while there is a long way to go before we dismantle organised crime, there has been a clear decrease in gang crimes in the last six months.
However, he says that the Anti-Gang Unit needs to be properly capacitated if they are able to really fight gangsterism.
He says the unit has 170 members, while there are believed to be over 100,000 gang members across the Western Cape.
RELATED: Ex-cop who flooded Cape Flats with illegal guns walks free. Class action looms
To have that small component that actually tackles gangsterism is totally unacceptable.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC
In addition to just fighting crime, Allen says addressing poverty, unemployment, and a lack of education will help deter young people from joining gangs.
Sadly gangsters and criminals are selling a dream of brotherhood, that we live together and we die together, but ultimately it is the big bosses that are making money and feeding off the pain of communities.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC
In order to really put an end to gangsterism, Allen says that the whole of government, and society, needs to work together.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51727863_men-with-gun.html?vti=o2wx1kawnhz6g82wcj-1-6
