AI influencers? Synthetic models want a piece of the social media pie
Bongani Bingwa speaks to My Broadband editor, Jan Vermeulen about AI’s effect on social media influencing.
Even as new as influencing is as a career, it may not last.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has expanded into social media and modeling, hoping to get a piece of the pie.
Dozens of AI models (cartoon or life-like) have popped up across social media already posing as influencers and even signing brand deals.
The facial features and voices are generated through AI, says Vermeulen.
While there are still humans behind these synthetic influencers, the actual persona doing the influencer no longer needs to be human.Jan Vermeulen, editor – My Broadband
Just like with any industry, AI will not completely kill the traditional social media-influencing space, he adds.
Certain traditional aspects, such as the authenticity that human beings offer, will still survive.
More common niches, where potentially a lot of money can be made, could likely be dominated by AI.
Especially when it comes to someone who has made a name for themselves as being off the beaten path or controversial, that’s something that these AI influencers might not venture into.Jan Vermeulen, editor – My Broadband
This article first appeared on 702 : AI influencers? Synthetic models want a piece of the social media pie
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/happy-young-black-woman-setting-up-smartphone-before-shooting-podcast-6954220/
