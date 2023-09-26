The REAL 'Carrie Bradshaw' is in Cape Town
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs speak to Candace Bushnell - the inspiration, creator and author of the hit series and movie franchise, 'Sex and the City'.
Listen to why Bushnell's in Cape Town below.
If you've ever wondered if you're a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte or Miranda - you're clearly a 'Sex and the City' fan - so you won't want to miss this iconic event!
Bushnell is in Cape Town for a few days to bring 'Sex and the City' to fans with a one-woman show called, 'Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City' at the Artscape from 29 September to 01 October.
RELATED: THE OG CARRIE BRADSHAW, CANDACE BUSHNELL, BRINGS SEX AND THE CITY TO CAPE TOWN
Bushnell says that she'll speak about the origins of 'Sex and the City', why she invented Carrie Bradshaw, how hard she worked for success, and the impact of the show on her life.
In the show, Bushnell says she'll answer questions like: was Mr. Big real? Did she really have a shoe obsession? And much more.
Of course, as an OG in the dating game, Bushnell also touches on modern dating trends like ghosting, bread crumbing, women chasing men and says that the stories she's heard lately are "horrifying."
HOLD ON!
Love remains hopeful after that statement as Bushnell continues to say that you should "be open to love anywhere because we have access to so many different people."
The author also says that if she had to give love advice, it would be that "being married is about giving love as opposed to taking it." A good ol' balance.
The mogul says that her story is about coming to New York and ultimately becoming her own Mr Big... if you know, you know.
It's my message to women: Become your own Mr. Big instead of being with Mr. Big.Candace Bushnell, Creator - Sex and the City
So, how do you become Mr. Big? The show will teach you how.
Get tickets for a gals night, here.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : The REAL 'Carrie Bradshaw' is in Cape Town
