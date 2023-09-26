[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Kids need to be listened to and taken care of, right?
An adorable little boy is going viral after singing James Brown's 'I Feel Good' so beautifully.
In his Springbok jersey, the boy sang to his peers and educators perfectly.
@actually_its_adele So proud of this boy! Performed infront of the whole jnr prep today #fyp #tiktoksouthafrica #thisismylife #momandboylife #kidperformer #adoptionjourney ♬ original sound - Adele Koolen
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
