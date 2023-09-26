



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Kids need to be listened to and taken care of, right?

An adorable little boy is going viral after singing James Brown's 'I Feel Good' so beautifully.

In his Springbok jersey, the boy sang to his peers and educators perfectly.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song