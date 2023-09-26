Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid





Clarence Ford speaks to Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers spokesperson.

Over the weekend the Western Cape was struck by heavy rains and gale force winds.

This led to widespread flooding and destruction, which damaged homes and roads.

RELATED: [WATCH] 'People lost everything': Floods devastate Sir Lowry's Pass Village

Many residents who were away for the long weekend, have been unable to return home, and many homes have been entirely destroyed.

Gift of the Givers says it has received countless calls for help amidst the destructive weather.

RELATED: 'Storm's disruption and inconvenience is severe': CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Sablay says that due to the inaccessible roads, they have not been able to reach all the communities in need but were able to reach Grabouw on Monday night.

We fed over 2000 people and assisted them with blankets and some warm clothing. Ali Sablay, Spokesperson - Gift of the Givers

There are still many communities that are cut off. Ali Sablay, Spokesperson - Gift of the Givers

Chapmans Peak Drive was forced to close after heavy rains hit Cape Town, as well as various parts of the Western Cape, on 25 September 2023. Picture: Facebook/Chapmans Peak Drive

He adds that they will likely be busy with their aid efforts across the Western Cape for the rest of the week.

I am currently in Kraaifontein… We have a team in Macassar, we have a team in Strand, Philippi, and Gugulethu. We are all scattered out. Ali Sablay, Spokesperson - Gift of the Givers

Listen to the interview above for more.