Abused dog found in dustbin: 'It's a miracle the dog survived this torture'
On 21 September the City of Cape Town’s Urban Waste Management discovered a dog trapped inside a plastic bag while emptying a dustbin.
According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the dog had its legs bound, its mouth taped shut, and had multiple injuries and bruises which showed clear intentional abuse.
RELATED: SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case
The Waste Management Officials took immediate action to save the dog from further harm in the truck machinery.
After it was discovered, a concerned neighbour helped identify the dog’s residence.
The dog’s owner took back the dog and on learning about the event, sought CCTV footage to try and find out the truth about what happened.
RELATED: Dog buried alive in Delft saved by SPCA heroes in frantic race against time
Footage from a business across the street revealed the horrifying truth, that the owner’s girlfriend had thrown the bound animal in the dustbin, and returned later and brutally beat the dog for over an hour.
After this was discovered, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted and took charge of the investigation.
The accused admitted to beating the dog, named Scruffy, and justified her cruel actions as frustration.
How the dog survived this torture is a miracle.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Charges of animal cruelty have been laid against her in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 for the appalling torture of the dog and she will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 26 September 2023.
Scruffy was taken to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Animal Hospital, and treated by Dr. Rivona Ramnanan.
More from Local
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."Read More
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid
As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid.Read More
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation?Read More
R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
"Agriculture is a risky business," says Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.Read More
[LISTEN] Need a snake catcher? Don't get scammed by an illegal one
Johan Marais, CEO of the African Snakebite Institute explains how you can access snake catchers, legally.Read More
8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape
Damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the long weekend, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to electrical infrastructure.Read More
'All of society approach' is needed to fight gangsterism - MEC Reagen Allen
Gangsterism is taking a heavy toll on communities and the lives of those affected.Read More
Livestock farmers report animal deaths following Heritage Day weekend storms
The Western Cape was hit by heavy rains which have affected local crops and livestock.Read More
Man arrested for buying baby formula during lockdown awarded R150k in civil case
A dad who was arrested during the hard lockdown for going out to buy baby formula has been compensated R150 000.Read More