Abused dog found in dustbin: 'It's a miracle the dog survived this torture'





On 21 September the City of Cape Town’s Urban Waste Management discovered a dog trapped inside a plastic bag while emptying a dustbin.

According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the dog had its legs bound, its mouth taped shut, and had multiple injuries and bruises which showed clear intentional abuse.

FILE: Scruffy was found tied up in a plastic bag in a dustbin. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The Waste Management Officials took immediate action to save the dog from further harm in the truck machinery.

After it was discovered, a concerned neighbour helped identify the dog’s residence.

The dog’s owner took back the dog and on learning about the event, sought CCTV footage to try and find out the truth about what happened.

Footage from a business across the street revealed the horrifying truth, that the owner’s girlfriend had thrown the bound animal in the dustbin, and returned later and brutally beat the dog for over an hour.

After this was discovered, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted and took charge of the investigation.

The accused admitted to beating the dog, named Scruffy, and justified her cruel actions as frustration.

How the dog survived this torture is a miracle. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Charges of animal cruelty have been laid against her in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 for the appalling torture of the dog and she will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 26 September 2023.

Scruffy was taken to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Animal Hospital, and treated by Dr. Rivona Ramnanan.

