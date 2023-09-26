Un-bear-lievable! Mama has nerves of steel as bear hops onto picnic table
Check out how this mom stays calm under pressure as a black bear hops onto the picnic table and starts helping himself to lunch!
This woman and her family were enjoying a meal at the Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro, Mexico when they were joined by an uninvited guest.
The highly curious (and hungry) black bear got a little too close for comfort and began devouring the food on the picnic table.
Just inches away the mother can be seen, cool as can be, shielding a young boy's eyes, presumably to prevent any reaction that might alarm the bear and potentially provoke an attack.
Once he's had his fill, the bear climbs down off the table and wanders off, without so much as a 'thanks for the grub!'.
That's un-bear-lievable!
