Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape "There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country." 26 September 2023 2:02 PM
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid. 26 September 2023 1:46 PM
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA? Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation? 26 September 2023 1:35 PM
View all Local
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct These devices are on WhatsApp's chopping block. 26 September 2023 3:10 PM
Farmed rhinos will soon ‘rewild’ the African savanna In case you missed it, a new report has bad news for Earth’s five surviving species of rhino. 26 September 2023 2:40 PM
[WATCH] 'I Feel Good' - Young boy sings James Brown's classic song You might find this video the most entertaining on the web! 26 September 2023 12:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names... Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player. 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Serena Williams! Fun facts about the Legend-of-Legends She is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and that’s only one of the many cool things about her. 26 September 2023 8:47 AM
Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football “If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time… what more... 25 September 2023 5:30 PM
View all Sport
The REAL 'Carrie Bradshaw' is in Cape Town Candace Bushnell, the creator of the hit show 'Sex and the City' has touched down in Cape Town for her one-woman show at the Artsc... 26 September 2023 12:11 PM
Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist. 26 September 2023 10:59 AM
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!' Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'. 23 September 2023 2:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Un-bear-lievable! Mama has nerves of steel as bear hops onto picnic table [WATCH] In a video posted on social media, the bear can be seen climbing onto the table and devouring the family's food. 26 September 2023 3:26 PM
New study says humans could be ‘wiped out’ in 250 million years by extreme heat Research indicates the earth's continents will form a ‘super continent’ and drive extreme heat. 26 September 2023 11:46 AM
British police open an investigation against Russell Brand for sexual offences The United Kingdom police have opened a sex crimes investigation against Russell Brand. 26 September 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?

26 September 2023 1:35 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
POPIA
Property agent

Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation?

Lester Kiewit speaks with Thato Ramaili, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority.

Homeowners report receiving persistent calls, raising questions about how estate agents get hold of phone numbers.

When one listener pressed a property agent on this, he claimed the number came from the Deeds Office.

As South Africa has strict privacy laws, it is unclear whether this type of cold calling is allowed.

RELATED: 'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts

Ramaili says that, with this marketing, it is important whether the agent has your consent to use your number.

She says that, when you move in, you may have signed a form in which you agree to be contacted for marketing purposes.

Sometimes we are in such a hurry that we just click 'yes'.

Thato Ramaili, Acting CEO - Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority

The only time a property practitioner can contact you is when there is implied or written consent.

Thato Ramaili, Acting CEO - Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority
© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com
© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

She says, if you do not want to be called, then ask them not to contact you again.

Listen to the interview for more.




26 September 2023 1:35 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
POPIA
Property agent

More from Local

Picture: pixabay.com

South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape

26 September 2023 2:02 PM

"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chapmans Peak Drive was forced to close after heavy rains hit Cape Town, as well as various parts of the Western Cape, on 25 September 2023. Picture: Facebook/Chapmans Peak Drive

Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid

26 September 2023 1:46 PM

As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ymgerman/123rf.com

R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA

26 September 2023 1:00 PM

"Agriculture is a risky business," says Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Scruffy was found tied up in a plastic bag in a dustbin. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Abused dog found in dustbin: 'It's a miracle the dog survived this torture'

26 September 2023 12:54 PM

The horrific abuse of a dog in Pelican Park is sparking outrage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay from Pexels

[LISTEN] Need a snake catcher? Don't get scammed by an illegal one

26 September 2023 12:43 PM

Johan Marais, CEO of the African Snakebite Institute explains how you can access snake catchers, legally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A dog waits to be rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in flooded waters after storms lashed the Western Cape. Picture: Facebook/screenshot/Cape of Good Hope SPCA

8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape

26 September 2023 11:24 AM

Damaging winds and heavy rains lashed the province over the long weekend, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to electrical infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

'All of society approach' is needed to fight gangsterism - MEC Reagen Allen

26 September 2023 11:22 AM

Gangsterism is taking a heavy toll on communities and the lives of those affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Livestock farmers report animal deaths following Heritage Day weekend storms

26 September 2023 11:11 AM

The Western Cape was hit by heavy rains which have affected local crops and livestock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

Man arrested for buying baby formula during lockdown awarded R150k in civil case

26 September 2023 10:18 AM

A dad who was arrested during the hard lockdown for going out to buy baby formula has been compensated R150 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends and family came out to support Nelson Mandelas granddaughter Zoleka Mandela at the launch of her autobiography, When Hope Whispers. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN

'A fighter to the end': Tributes pour in for Zoleka Mandela who has died aged 43

26 September 2023 9:37 AM

It was in August last year that Zoleka Mandela revealed that the cancer she had twice beaten had returned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

8 confirmed dead in Cape Town after storms sweep through the Western Cape

Local

'A fighter to the end': Tributes pour in for Zoleka Mandela who has died aged 43

Local

Spyware can infect your phone or computer via the ads you see online – report

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Crime Intelligence providing data on syndicates behind hijacked buildings - SAPS

26 September 2023 6:26 PM

Parly approval for police to use certain interception tech bearing fruit - Cele

26 September 2023 6:20 PM

Ramokgopa: Eskom reconnected over 62,000 WC households cut off by floods

26 September 2023 6:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA