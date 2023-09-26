Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections





Motheo Khoaripe talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

This week Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies.

The book is written by Tim Urban, who has built up a following of millions of readers with the blog Wait But Why that he started in 2013.

Urban uses stick figure illustrations to explain complicated issues and concepts in a way that makes these understandable to his readers.

Essentially the problem that Tim Urban is identifying and trying to address in this book is that of increasing polarisation... but more importantly, binary polarisation when it comes to our politics and our ideologies, and how that has really affected tearing our societies apart in a quite literal sense. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

This is a global issue - we always hear these conversations around polarisation, around extremism, around not being able to find any middle ground between opposing ideologies of political views. It's something that Urban has written about generally from the American perspective... Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

...but his understanding of the root causes of these issues and some of the ways we can think about bridging that divide and find that centre before it cannot hold anymore do apply everywhere in the world, and particularly here in South Africa. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

We've got an election season coming up - it's a good time to rethink our own mental models we hold in our minds when it comes to making political choices that will have a bearing on society. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

From the creator of the wildly popular blog Wait But Why, a fun and fascinating deep dive into what the hell is going on in our strange, unprecedented modern times.

Between 2013 and 2016, Tim Urban became one of the world's most popular bloggers, writing dozens of viral, long-form articles about everything from AI to colonizing Mars to procrastination. Then, he turned his attention to a new topic: the society around him. Why was everything such a mess? Why was everyone acting like such a baby? When did things get so tribal? Why do humans do this stuff?

This massive topic sent Tim tumbling down his deepest rabbit hole yet, through mountains of history, evolutionary psychology, political theory, neuroscience, and modern-day political movements, as he tried to figure out the answer to a simple question: What's our problem?

Six years later, he emerged from the hole holding this book. What's Our Problem? is a deep and expansive analysis of our modern times, in the classic style of Wait But Why, packed with original concepts, sticky metaphors, and 300 drawings. The book provides an entirely new framework and language for thinking and talking about today's complex world. Instead of focusing on the usual left-center-right horizontal political axis, which is all about what we think, the book introduces a vertical axis that explores how we think, as individuals and as groups. Readers will find themselves on a delightful and fascinating journey that will ultimately change the way they see the world around them.

Anyway he wanted to say a lot more about all of this but there was a word limit on this book description so just go read the book.

