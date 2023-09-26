IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year





The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa has posted its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The IDC provides finance for industrial development projects within and beyond South Africa.

The state-owned entity reported a net profit of R5.9 billion, a 118.5% jump from the previous year.

The strengthening of its balance sheet reflects the effective implementation of strategic initiatives, the Corporation says in the results statement.

It approved funding totalling R20.7 billion for the past financial year, almost 30% up on the previous period.

R17.8 billion of that amount has been disbursed, an increase of 147% compared to only R7.2 billion in 2021/22.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho, CEO of the IDC.

FY2023 was great. It was a momentum really that was carried through from the year before... If you were to take a step back, during the COVID year 2020 we barely survived and we started recovering come 2021 and it was 2022 that we started putting a massive effort really into deal origination. Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation

Hence we were able to disburse close to R18 billion, up from about R7 billion the year before.... so a combination of efficiency and transaction execution, robust origination, but also large quantum transactions like the R3.5 billion we advanced to Northam as part of their expansion programme. Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation

Nchocho acknowledges that entrepreneurs are hesitant to apply for loans in the current economic climate of uncertainty.

Where the IDC fell short of its own aspirations in terms of targets was in the area of lending money to women- and youth-owned businesses, he says.

"The numbers are not high in terms of applications, but they are sizeable."

