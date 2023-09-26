WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign

Streaming issues? Report here
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.

Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube
Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, the campaign launching Checkers' Xtra Savings Plus deal is the hero pick for Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist at Bizcommunity.

It's a monthly subscription offering unlimited free Sixty60 grocery deliveries, along with "more personalised offers and an additional in-store discount”.

RELATED: WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault

The TV ad stars a Tom Cruise lookalike in recreated scenes from some of the Hollywood star's most famous action movies.

It works as entertainment and as marketing, is Seery's verdict.

Part of the fun is picking out the movies you can remember that Cruise has been in, but also it's a great way of giving across the message of the various benefits of having this Xtra Savings Plus.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

A great ad should be a little bit of fun, a little bit of entertainment... and should sell the product. I think this definitely does sell the product.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Watch the fun campaign below:

Scroll to the top to listen to Seery's advertising critiques




