Storm-related death toll likely to increase, says WC govt
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says the storm-related death toll is likely to increase as mop-up and rescue operations intensify.
Premier Alan Winde and the heads of different provincial departments gave an update on the disaster response following inclement weather across the province this long weekend.
Earlier on Tuesday, the City of Cape Town confirmed eight deaths due to electrocution at informal settlements in Driftsands and Philippi East areas.
Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said that rescue operations were currently underway in some rural parts of the province.
"In the rural areas, I know of four bodies or four rescues that are currently ongoing, but we expect the worst there. But we also don't speak to that before we can inform the families, I just think it's right that the families don't read or hear it on social media, but that we first talk to the families if we find a body."
Bredell added that more lives had also been saved.
"Our early warning systems helped. Currently, we've got two helicopters that are looking for people."
This article first appeared on EWN : Storm-related death toll likely to increase, says WC govt
