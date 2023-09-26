At least 84 roads in WC still closed in wake of storm, flooding





CAPE TOWN/STRAND/BUFFELSJAGRIVIER - The Western Cape government said at least 84 major roads in the province remained closed.

Provincial government officials gave an update on the disaster response following torrential downpours and gale-force winds over the long weekend.

Some of the major roads that are still closed include the N2 at Botrivier.

Sections of the road in that area were washed away and some towns have been completely cut off.

This has left many holiday-makers stranded and officials say the roads will only be opened once the water levels have dropped.

Provincial transport and public works spokesperson, Jandre Bakker: "Where water has subsided sufficiently, even if a road is overtopped, if it is deemed safe, we are allowing traffic through, but obviously with caution."

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie has called on motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads.

"Please be patient and take extra care if you must travel. Increase your following distance, ensure your lights are on, reduce your speed, and more importantly follow the instructions of our traffic officials and please do not take any chances through the flooded roadways."

PICKING UP THE PIECES

Residents and businesses are picking up the pieces around the Western Cape following heavy rains and gale-force winds over the weekend.

In the Helderberg region, parts of the Strand area were hit hard by the inclement weather.

Many residents had to be evacuated.

Dilshaad Johaar, her husband and three children were rescued by emergency services from their Rusthof home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Water gushed through their front door following continuous rain over the weekend.

Johaar said she’s still processing the ordeal a day later after the truck sent to evacuate them broke down.

"My kids would’ve probably drowned that’s how high the water was. They tried to pump some water and then the truck didn’t want to start and at that moment we started panicking. So, I had to walk across to the garage soaking wet basically crying of cold and then my kids were carried by other people.

Johaar is now living with her parents while she tries to pick up the pieces.

LONG ROAD HOME

Meanwhile, the weather on Tuesday seemed to be clearing up across parts of the Western Cape battered by a spring cut-off low this weekend.

Storm conditions stranded many holiday-makers in the Cape who were unable to return home in the dangerous weather.

To get travelers home safely on Tuesday, highway patrollers, law enforcement and disaster management teams are on the beat.

Storm debris along the N2 and gushing mountain streams down the Langeberg Mountains are the only hints of aggressive overnight storms.

At a halfway post just outside Swellendam, motorists making a petrol or snack stop, share their travel ordeals.

"We were staying in Langebaan, and we were quite nervous to come back so we waited a few hours, instead of leaving at 6am, we left at 10am. On the way, we could see everywhere that was affected but it has cleared up quite well. There are lots of police and traffic officials out."

For the famed roosterkoek braaiers at Buffeljagsrivier, the long queues of holiday traffic have been good for business.

"It was crowded yesterday, we started just before 7am, then it started raining. We put on our gumboots because everybody wanted roosterkoek. Some of the people left early and managed to get through to Cape Town, some of them couldn’t get through and were turned back. Some left this morning, it was still busy the morning."

Traffic police are dotted along the freeway, keeping an eye out for antsy motorists eager to get home.

Motorists are being diverted off the N2 at Swellendam, via Ashton, to allow crews to tend to flood-damaged roads in the Overberg District.

