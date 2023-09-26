Non-compliant sim cards in SA: ‘The Rica process is dodgy’





John Perlman was in conversation with World Wide Worx CEO, Arthur Goldstuck.

According to a recent Business Day article: “The vast majority of the 165 million or so mobile SIM cards that enter the SA market every year may be non-compliant with the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica).”

Its investigation revealed that "millions of South Africans could be using SIMs that are considered fraudulently registered, casting doubt on the policing and security justification of SIM regulation."

Rica is meant to make it possible for the police to trace phones used in criminal activity back to individual users.

Goldstuck has described the Rica process as dodgy.

He adds that despite the fact that most SIM cards are legit, there are however enough cards out there for criminals to misuse without any difficulty at all.

The issue is that it is so easy to get a card Rica'd with fake details, says Goldstuck.

The problem with the Rica process is the idea of proof of residence is very vague. Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

Criminals certainly have got wholesale use of illegitimately or fraudulently Rica'd sim cards. Arthur Goldstuck, CEO - World Wide Worx

