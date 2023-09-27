Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's plan to expand the national grid in the next financial year is highly impossible.
That's according to one energy expert, weighing in on government's Energy Action Plan to improve power generation in the country.
Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said government wants to work with the private sector to fund the project.
The embattled power utility will need over R100 billion to expand its transmission network, in spite of the bailouts it continues to receive from the National Treasury.
While government may soon start the process of establishing a funding model for the expansion of the national grid, Eskom doesn't have the financial capacity to do this without private sector participation.
The minister believes a partnership with the private sector will attract more investment to power transmission.
Energy expert Tshepo Kgadima says even with the assistance of private bodies, the power utility has exhausted its ability to manage credit.
"Eskom no longer has any capacity whatsoever to borrow money from anybody, notwithstanding the R250 billion rand from Treasury. Simply because they are just not generating sufficient cashflow to be able to service their debt."
But Ramokgopa says the sooner Parliament approves this project, the faster Eskom can begin with the grid's expansion.
Over the past week, Eskom has dropped to lower stages of load shedding after increased generation capacity.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert
More from Local
[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent
Think twice before meeting up to collect an item bought on an online marketplace.Read More
Survivor of fatal Golden Arrow bus crash says accident could have been prevented
Three people died and 21 others were injured when a Golden Arrow bus overturned in rainy conditions on Monday.Read More
Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record
A man from Calitzdorp has broken the world record for the longest braai ever.Read More
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five years.Read More
[UPDATE] Road closures to take note of
Following the devastating floods in the Western Cape, these roads remain closed.Read More
[PICS, VIDEOS] Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage
Pictures and videos of the devastation caused by the Cape storm are dominating social media.Read More
'We must move with the times' - SANTACO partners with e-taxi app
SANTACO has partnered with tech start-up Teksi Ride to bring metered taxis and e-hailing operators together via an app.Read More
Family homes in SA townships: Why inheritance and history are clashing with laws
There is no simple consensus about who gets what or about how this should be decided.Read More
Petrol and diesel prices increase again but 'not as steep' as predicted
Gavin Kelly, CEO for The Road Freight Association speaks on possible fuel price predictions.Read More