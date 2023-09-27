PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 26 September 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 22 September 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 08, 22, 25, 35, 44 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 21, 23, 24, 39, 43 PB: 01

