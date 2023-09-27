PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 26 September 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 22 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 08, 22, 25, 35, 44 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 21, 23, 24, 39, 43 PB: 01
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 26/09/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 26, 2023
#PowerBall: 08, 22, 25, 35, 44#PowerBall: 02#PowerBallPLUS: 21, 23, 24, 39, 43#PowerBall: 01 pic.twitter.com/FeGetabcS1
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 26 September 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
