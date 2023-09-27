New VW Polo Vivo GT: A 'punchy' car perfect for the city
Uveka Rangappa speaks with car enthusiast Jacob Moshokoa.
Since VW introduced the Polo Vivo to South Africa in 2010, more than 300 000 units have been sold.
The latest top-of-the-range GT has a fresh new look as well as some stylish updates inside and out.
I think you would call it a facelifted Polo GT.Jacob Moshokoa, Car Enthusiast
On the outside, the latest model has silver mirror caps GT rear decal, wheels and dash inserts, and GT decals on the front door.
The interior also looks a little sportier with cloth inserts and red stitching as well as grey stitches on the gear lever and hand brake.
The car is available in a wider range of colours, including metallic Cherry Red.
The GT sells for R332 800, and it comes standard with a three-year or 120 000 km warranty and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty.
It has a punchy 1-litre engine, which makes it great for city driving.
It is the kind of car you can enjoy zipping about every day.Jacob Moshokoa, Car Enthusiast
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : New VW Polo Vivo GT: A 'punchy' car perfect for the city
