Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!
Avril Ramona Lavigne is a Canadian singer and songwriter who has been the soundtrack to most teens' lives in the 2000s when her punk-influenced pop ruled the airwaves.
Today, the pop/punk singer turns 39 years old... so here we are rocking out to some of her most famous songs.
Complicated
Sk8er Boi
When You're Gone
Girlfriend
What the Hell
I'm with You
My Happy Ending
Bite Me
Nobody's Home
Don't Tell Me
At 39 years old, this sk8er gal is thriving and punk at heart, as always!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!
Source : Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
