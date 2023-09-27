



Avril Ramona Lavigne is a Canadian singer and songwriter who has been the soundtrack to most teens' lives in the 2000s when her punk-influenced pop ruled the airwaves.

Today, the pop/punk singer turns 39 years old... so here we are rocking out to some of her most famous songs.

Complicated

Sk8er Boi

When You're Gone

Girlfriend

What the Hell

I'm with You

My Happy Ending

Bite Me

Nobody's Home

Don't Tell Me

At 39 years old, this sk8er gal is thriving and punk at heart, as always!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!