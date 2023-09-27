Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde





Lester Kiewit speaks with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

At least eight people have died after devastating storms in the Western Cape on the long weekend.

Homes were destroyed, roads were closed and made inaccessible and some people lost everything they owned.

Humanitarian organisations have been offering aid in the form of food, blankets, and other supplies.

Rescue services are still searching for missing people and authorities are working on opening up the remaining blocked roads.

Winde says it's likely that a state of disaster will be declared so they can access the necessary funds to open the roads and repair infrastructure.

That is only going to happen in the next ten to fourteen days, but I am pretty certain it will get that status because it is going to cost a lot of money. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

According to the Premier, the cost of repairing the extensive damage will likely be more than R1 billion.

