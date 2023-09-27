Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde
Lester Kiewit speaks with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
At least eight people have died after devastating storms in the Western Cape on the long weekend.
Homes were destroyed, roads were closed and made inaccessible and some people lost everything they owned.
RELATED: At least 84 roads in WC still closed in wake of storm, flooding
Humanitarian organisations have been offering aid in the form of food, blankets, and other supplies.
Rescue services are still searching for missing people and authorities are working on opening up the remaining blocked roads.
RELATED: Storm-related death toll likely to increase, says WC govt
Winde says it's likely that a state of disaster will be declared so they can access the necessary funds to open the roads and repair infrastructure.
That is only going to happen in the next ten to fourteen days, but I am pretty certain it will get that status because it is going to cost a lot of money.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
According to the Premier, the cost of repairing the extensive damage will likely be more than R1 billion.
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent
Think twice before meeting up to collect an item bought on an online marketplace.Read More
Survivor of fatal Golden Arrow bus crash says accident could have been prevented
Three people died and 21 others were injured when a Golden Arrow bus overturned in rainy conditions on Monday.Read More
Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record
A man from Calitzdorp has broken the world record for the longest braai ever.Read More
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five years.Read More
[UPDATE] Road closures to take note of
Following the devastating floods in the Western Cape, these roads remain closed.Read More
[PICS, VIDEOS] Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage
Pictures and videos of the devastation caused by the Cape storm are dominating social media.Read More
'We must move with the times' - SANTACO partners with e-taxi app
SANTACO has partnered with tech start-up Teksi Ride to bring metered taxis and e-hailing operators together via an app.Read More
Family homes in SA townships: Why inheritance and history are clashing with laws
There is no simple consensus about who gets what or about how this should be decided.Read More
Petrol and diesel prices increase again but 'not as steep' as predicted
Gavin Kelly, CEO for The Road Freight Association speaks on possible fuel price predictions.Read More