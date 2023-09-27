Chicken and eggs will cost more due to avian flu outbreak





Lester Kiewit speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, General Manager of the SA Poultry Association.

Gauteng has had 37 reported cases of HPAI H7 outbreaks, while Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West have had two cases each, while the Free State has one reported case.

The Department of Agriculture says that over 100,000 chickens have died so far, and more than 1.3 million have been culled at commercial chicken farms due to this strain.

The Western Cape has had seven cases of HPAI H5 outbreaks, and a total of more than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result.

This epidemic is also having a huge impact on egg supply across the country.

Breitenbach says that about 30% of egg laying hens have been culled, and they are around 20% short on chicken meat.

As a result, the price of chicken and eggs will be rise.

There is no cure for avian flu, but Breitenbach says they will be vaccinating chickens.

Photo: Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

We expect that we will be importing vaccines as soon as possible and that the vaccines will be available to the industry in the next two to six months. Izaak Breitenbach, General Manager - SA Poultry Association

