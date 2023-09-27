Google turns 25 today! Take a walk down memory lane...





Everyone’s favourite search engine, Google, turns 25 today (27 September).

To celebrate and give people a little history lesson about how it came to be, Doodle has put together a fun compilation.

Taking a “walk down memory lane”, the doodle shows the evolution of the Google logo over the years before finally ending with ‘G25gle’.

History

Google was founded by doctorial students Sergey Brin and Larry Page 25 years ago with a vision that the World Wide Web needed to be a more accessible place.

While at Standford University, the pair worked to develop a prototype for a search engine.

As they progressed, they moved to Google’s first office – a rented garage.

On 27 September 1998, Google Inc. was officially born.

“Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together,” says Google.

