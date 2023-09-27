Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., known professionally as Lil Wayne, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.
He's one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation and is often cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time.
Today, Lil Wayne turns 41 years old - and so we're celebrating with some of his award-winning music!
Lollipop
Bedrock
A Milli
Sucker for Pain
Mrs. Officer
Love Me
Go DJ
Fireman
Best Rapper Alive
Forever
At 41, the rapper is still going strong!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lil_Wayne_(23513397583).jpg
