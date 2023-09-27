Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne





Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., known professionally as Lil Wayne, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

He's one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation and is often cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Today, Lil Wayne turns 41 years old - and so we're celebrating with some of his award-winning music!

Lollipop

Bedrock

A Milli

Sucker for Pain

Mrs. Officer

Love Me

Go DJ

Fireman

Best Rapper Alive

Forever

At 41, the rapper is still going strong!

