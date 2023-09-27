



Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent John Adderley (skip to 01:40).

Speaker Anthony Rota invited 98-year-old World War Two veteran Yaroslav Hunka, a former Nazi, to attend a session in Canada's House of Commons in honour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rota publicly recognised Hunka and called him a hero.

They gave him a standing ovation. John Adderley

After the session, it emerged that Hunka fought for one of Adolf Hitler’s volunteer fighting units. The revelation caused a global outcry with Russia calling the incident ‘outrageous'.

Rota admitted his mistake, saying he takes full personal responsibility and announced his resignation.

He reiterated his profound regret for his error and said he did not know about the veteran's Nazi ties. John Adderley

FILE: Anthony Rota. Picture: Michael Ignatieff, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Adderley says Rota initially resisted calls to step down but later relented.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, expressed deep embarrassment over the incident.

This article first appeared on 702 : Canada parliament speaker quits after publicly praising Nazi as a 'hero'