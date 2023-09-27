Teaching the teachers: 'Some maths teachers in South Africa can't do maths'
Aubrey Masango is joined by Wynand van Heerden, co-owner of the Edify extra-lesson schools to discuss how student teachers as teaching assistants can influence South Africa's education system for the better.
Some Maths teachers in South Africa can’t do Maths.
That's the worrying observation of van Heerden, whose organisation offers extra lessons in maths, science, accounting, and languages.
Van Heerden's comments are supported by the findings of a recent report by the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust that revealed that around four-fifths of Grade 6 Mathematics learners in South Africa are taught by teachers with Maths subject knowledge below the Grade.
Van Heerden says after realising how dire the situation was he and his wife and co-owner changed the model of their tutoring business.
We said we need to train teachers on how to teach.Wynand van Heerden, Co-owner - Edify
Because if we do that, and a teacher has a 40 year career, they will see maybe 100-150 kids a year, then we're making a real difference.Wynand van Heerden, Co-owner - Edify
Van Heerden says one of the biggest problems in the education system is that teachers don't know the syllabus or how to teach the STEM subjects.
We see it at a lot of schools we go to. We have a grade 11 teacher who has got no idea how to teach trigonometry.Wynand van Heerden, Co-owner - Edify
He says that once Edify has established that a student teacher is competent in the subject, they then focus on teaching them HOW to teach it.
There's a difference between knowing the syllabus and actually being able to relay it.Wynand van Heerden, Co-owner - Edify
Want to know more about Edify's student teacher training? Click the podcast link above.
RELATED:How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?
This article first appeared on 702
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97868035_little-boy-tired-stressed-of-doing-homework.html
