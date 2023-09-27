



John Perlman is joined by SANTACO meter taxi deputy chairperson Sibongiseni Shange to discuss the organisation's new partnership with Teksi Ride.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) claims customer pressure is behind its decision to enter the e-hailing space and a partnership with a local start-up.

Shange says customers 'trust' SANTACO and want an alternative to e-hailing platforms such as Uber and Bolt.

The council is now teaming up with the new e-hailing platform which will allow for metered taxis to be selected as a ride option.

They've been complaining and saying it's not safe - there have been rapes and kidnapping and all those things. Sibongiseni Shange, Deputy chairperson - Santaco Meter Taxi

The vehicles being used are very old. Sibongiseni Shange, Deputy chairperson - Santaco Meter Taxi

They want something they can trust, and they trust SANTACO to come up with a system that can accommodate their needs. Sibongiseni Shange, Deputy chairperson - Santaco Meter Taxi

Shange says the genesis of the partnership was the National Taxi Lekgotla in 2020.

We must move with the times. Sibongiseni Shange, Deputy chairperson - Santaco Meter Taxi

This article first appeared on 702 : 'We must move with the times' - SANTACO partners with e-taxi app