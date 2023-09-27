Broken Window Policy: Is it maintaining order or criminalising poverty?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and activist Lorenzo Davids.
The theory of broken windows essentially states that neglecting neighbourhoods can lead to increased crime.
In practice, this has led to Cape Town imposing harsh penalties for smaller public transgressions - an approach that has evoked strong reactions.
An example of this would be heavy fines for crimes like jaywalking and littering.
Hill-Lewis says that he is a strong advocate for clamping down on petty offences to maintain a sense of order in Cape Town.
Residents want to live in a place that is clean.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
He adds that just because they are paying attention to these small crimes, it does not mean that issues like gangsterism and gun violence are not being tackled.
There is space for all of that to happen in a city.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
However, Davids says that this policy creates an unkind space where poor people are not welcome.
He adds that those committing minor crimes become an easy target for police and they could target them rather than focusing on major criminals.
The challenge is that when you start to focus on petty crimes… is that you open yourself to excessive policing of small issues and ignore big issues.Lorenzo Davids, Activist
