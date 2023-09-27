Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town?

27 September 2023 11:11 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
African Football

Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban.

Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst, Sizwe Mbebe.

Listen below.

Kiewit asks Mbebe why Cape Town doesn't host local soccer tournaments?

Is it based on the quality of bidding or the likelihood of a big crowd?

Mbebe says that Cape Town has a football culture but a game or football tournament has not been played in the City since six years ago.

RELATED: SAFA VICE PRESIDENT: "MORE MARKETING STRATEGIES" MIGHT BRING GAMES TO CAPE TOWN

Mbebe notes that whenever games are played in Cape Town, Capetonians show up for them in numbers and despite the local support, top-class matches still aren't played in the Mother City.

Mbebe adds that he has been "interested in bringing high-profile football to Cape Town" and has a meeting with the mayor soon to discuss the way forward.

Cape Town has a football stadium but there are more concerts at the football stadium. You don't see a poster about football happening at the stadium. There's an imbalance for me as a football fan. This stadium was built for football and to put Cape Town on the map as a football city.

Sizwe Mbebe, Football Analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




