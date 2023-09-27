[WATCH] A wild ride! Amusement park ride leaves passengers stuck upside down
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news including an amusement park ride that left people hanging upside down in the air. Skip to 5:15 for this one.
This one brings the phrase, "it's a wild ride" to literal life!
Friedman reports that an amusement park in Vaughan, in Ontario, Canada is being investigated after passengers got stuck upside down at a 180 degree angle in mid-air for about 30 minutes.
The lumberjack swinging axe ride malfunctioned and the park's maintenance team responded to the incident and managed to bring all passengers down after 45 minutes.
Everyone stuck on the ride were later assessed by first aid staff.
The ride is currently closed.
Some amusement park goers and news outlets caught the moment on camera and posted it to social media - watch below.
Thrill seekers, Friedman asks: are you still keen on amusement park rides after this one?
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@thenationalnews/video/7282672489006648578?q=canada%20amusement%20park%20ride&t=1695805318671
