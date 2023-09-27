[PICS, VIDEOS] Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Over 80 roads are still closed and inaccessible after unprecedented rainfall in the Western Cape.

Countless structures have been destroyed and at least eight people have died so far.

Social media users have been sharing videos and pictures of their flooded homes and destroyed properties after the heavy rain.

Mop up operations are underway, but many are still stuck without water and electricity.

Massive floods due to Cape Storm in the Franschhoek of Western Cape Province, South Africa 🇿🇦 (25.09.2023) pic.twitter.com/k0LP6zUH4n ' Lalit Dubey (@lalitdubey1507) September 25, 2023

Friedman says that what she found quite shocking to see after the storm was the pitch-black waves crashing on Onrus beach as a result of the soil from the river washing into the sea.

Everyone standing there was saying they have never seen anything like that in their lives… it felt dystopian. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The infrastructure damage across the province is likely to cost over R1 billion to repair.

