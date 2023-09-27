[UPDATE] Road closures to take note of

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent Think twice before meeting up to collect an item bought on an online marketplace. 27 September 2023 4:57 PM
Survivor of fatal Golden Arrow bus crash says accident could have been prevented Three people died and 21 others were injured when a Golden Arrow bus overturned in rainy conditions on Monday. 27 September 2023 4:43 PM
Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record A man from Calitzdorp has broken the world record for the longest braai ever. 27 September 2023 2:36 PM
View all Local
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner. 26 September 2023 8:14 PM
View all Business
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further... Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie. 27 September 2023 3:51 PM
Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa. 27 September 2023 12:32 PM
Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know A 2019 survey from YouGov found that many people didn’t know where the vagina was on a diagram of a woman’s genitalia. 27 September 2023 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points. 27 September 2023 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town? Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban. 27 September 2023 11:11 AM
[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names... Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player. 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
View all Sport
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits! 27 September 2023 10:05 AM
Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress turns 51 years old today. How well do you know Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are some facts. 27 September 2023 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Sony devices hacked? Hacker 'threatens' to release 'stolen' data by 28 September Hacked ransomware gang claims and threatens to sell stolen data by 28 September. 27 September 2023 2:29 PM
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans? Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five yea... 27 September 2023 2:13 PM
[WATCH] A wild ride! Amusement park ride leaves passengers stuck upside down A ride called the 'lumberjack swinging axe' malfunctioned, leaving passengers stranded for 30 minutes. 27 September 2023 11:52 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[UPDATE] Road closures to take note of

27 September 2023 12:12 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Road closures

Following the devastating floods in the Western Cape, these roads remain closed.

At least eight people have died after devastating storms hit the Western Cape over the long weekend, while many have been left displaced.

If you're making your way through the Western Cape, here is an update on the roads that remain closed and roads that have opened.

If possible, find alternative routes.

These roads are now open:

  • R317 Stormsvlei to Bonnievale
  • R62 Ashton to Montagu
  • R324 Tradouw Pass
  • R60 Robertson to Worcester
  • R316 Caledon to Bredasdorp
  • Sir Lowry's Pass
  • R321 Villiersdorp to Worcester
  • Van Brakel to Caledon
  • Stanford to Hermanus
  • Struisbaai to Bredasdorp: open to 4x4 only
  • R317 Stormsvlei to Bredasdorp
  • N1 Worcester to De Doorns

These roads remain closed:

  • Drew bridge
  • R317 Bonnievale
  • R62 Barrydale to Ladismith
  • N2 Caledon to Botrivier: long-term closure
  • Caledon to Hermanus to Karwyderskraal
  • R44 Clarence Drive Kleinmond to Gordon's Bay
  • R321 Grabouw to Villiersdorp
  • Franschhoek Pass
  • R43 Caledon N2 to Villiersdorp
  • Arniston to Bredasdorp
  • Tesselaarsdal to Caledon
  • Franschhoek: most roads closed
  • Meiringspoort

RELATED: Storm-related death toll likely to increase, says WC govt

RELATED: Mopping-up operations & damage assessments underway in WC after storm

RELATED: Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde




27 September 2023 12:12 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Road closures

More from Local

© twinsterphoto/123rf

[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent

27 September 2023 4:57 PM

Think twice before meeting up to collect an item bought on an online marketplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Picture: @Golden-Arrow-Bus-Services/Facebook.com.

Survivor of fatal Golden Arrow bus crash says accident could have been prevented

27 September 2023 4:43 PM

Three people died and 21 others were injured when a Golden Arrow bus overturned in rainy conditions on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Gielie Basson attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue

Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record

27 September 2023 2:36 PM

A man from Calitzdorp has broken the world record for the longest braai ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?

27 September 2023 2:13 PM

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chapmans Peak Drive was forced to close after heavy rains hit Cape Town, as well as various parts of the Western Cape, on 25 September 2023. Picture: Facebook/Chapmans Peak Drive

[PICS, VIDEOS] Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage

27 September 2023 11:45 AM

Pictures and videos of the devastation caused by the Cape storm are dominating social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santaco logo. Picture: Supplied.

'We must move with the times' - SANTACO partners with e-taxi app

27 September 2023 11:38 AM

SANTACO has partnered with tech start-up Teksi Ride to bring metered taxis and e-hailing operators together via an app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Typical apartheid-era houses in Soweto, South Africa / The Conversation

Family homes in SA townships: Why inheritance and history are clashing with laws

27 September 2023 11:29 AM

There is no simple consensus about who gets what or about how this should be decided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Petrol and diesel prices increase again but 'not as steep' as predicted

27 September 2023 11:18 AM

Gavin Kelly, CEO for The Road Freight Association speaks on possible fuel price predictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Mike van Schoonderwalt via pexels

Broken Window Policy: Is it maintaining order or criminalising poverty?

27 September 2023 11:03 AM

The City of Cape Town uses the ‘broken window theory’ to address crime, which some feel criminalises poverty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © nadezhda1906/123rf.com

Teaching the teachers: 'Some maths teachers in South Africa can't do maths'

27 September 2023 10:55 AM

Is it time to invest in student teachers?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A ban on Airbnb in Cape Town? It's happened elsewhere in the world...

Local

Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

N1 assault: All 8 VIP protection officers chose to be represented by one lawyer

27 September 2023 6:46 PM

Survivor of fatal Golden Arrow bus crash says accident could have been prevented

27 September 2023 6:43 PM

Auditor General concerned with increase in medico-legal claims

27 September 2023 6:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA