[UPDATE] Road closures to take note of





At least eight people have died after devastating storms hit the Western Cape over the long weekend, while many have been left displaced.

If you're making your way through the Western Cape, here is an update on the roads that remain closed and roads that have opened.

If possible, find alternative routes.

These roads are now open:

R317 Stormsvlei to Bonnievale

R62 Ashton to Montagu

R324 Tradouw Pass

R60 Robertson to Worcester

R316 Caledon to Bredasdorp

Sir Lowry's Pass

R321 Villiersdorp to Worcester

Van Brakel to Caledon

Stanford to Hermanus

Struisbaai to Bredasdorp: open to 4x4 only

R317 Stormsvlei to Bredasdorp

N1 Worcester to De Doorns

These roads remain closed:

Drew bridge

R317 Bonnievale

R62 Barrydale to Ladismith

N2 Caledon to Botrivier: long-term closure

Caledon to Hermanus to Karwyderskraal

R44 Clarence Drive Kleinmond to Gordon's Bay

R321 Grabouw to Villiersdorp

Franschhoek Pass

R43 Caledon N2 to Villiersdorp

Arniston to Bredasdorp

Tesselaarsdal to Caledon

Franschhoek: most roads closed

Meiringspoort

