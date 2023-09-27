[UPDATE] Road closures to take note of
At least eight people have died after devastating storms hit the Western Cape over the long weekend, while many have been left displaced.
If you're making your way through the Western Cape, here is an update on the roads that remain closed and roads that have opened.
If possible, find alternative routes.
These roads are now open:
- R317 Stormsvlei to Bonnievale
- R62 Ashton to Montagu
- R324 Tradouw Pass
- R60 Robertson to Worcester
- R316 Caledon to Bredasdorp
- Sir Lowry's Pass
- R321 Villiersdorp to Worcester
- Van Brakel to Caledon
- Stanford to Hermanus
- Struisbaai to Bredasdorp: open to 4x4 only
- R317 Stormsvlei to Bredasdorp
- N1 Worcester to De Doorns
These roads remain closed:
- Drew bridge
- R317 Bonnievale
- R62 Barrydale to Ladismith
- N2 Caledon to Botrivier: long-term closure
- Caledon to Hermanus to Karwyderskraal
- R44 Clarence Drive Kleinmond to Gordon's Bay
- R321 Grabouw to Villiersdorp
- Franschhoek Pass
- R43 Caledon N2 to Villiersdorp
- Arniston to Bredasdorp
- Tesselaarsdal to Caledon
- Franschhoek: most roads closed
- Meiringspoort
RELATED: Storm-related death toll likely to increase, says WC govt
RELATED: Mopping-up operations & damage assessments underway in WC after storm
RELATED: Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde
