



Train fans - your moment to S.H.I.N.E is here!

Train’s highly anticipated ‘I Know, It’s Been A Long Time Coming Tour’ will bring fans across the globe -including SOUTH AFRICA - an epic night of music filled with the band’s most iconic hits spanning three decades.

Yes, you'll be able to see the band's billboard chart toppers; Pat Monahan, Hector Maldonado, Jerry Becker, Taylor Locke, Matt Musty, Sakai Smith, and Nikita Houston LIVE!

The international tour kicks off on 26 April in Manchester, UK, which marks Train’s first UK show in seven years.

The band will travel through cities in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark.

The trek also includes Train’s first-ever performance at London’s world-famous Royal Albert Hall.

In May 2024, the band will make their way down to South Africa for their first-ever live performance on Mzansi soil in Cape Town and Jozi.

The band is set to perform in South Africa on these dates:

Thursday, 9 May 2024 at Green Point Cricket Club, Cape Town

Saturday, 11 May 2024 at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Johannesburg

Ticket purchases open at 10am on Friday, 29 September 2023

Tickets range from R795 to R1195.

Get yours at webtickets over here.

To keep you going until then, here's the one everyone's looking forward to!

Hey, Soul Sister

This article first appeared on KFM : Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever!